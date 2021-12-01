All section
Educational Institutes In Uttar Pradesh To Have Health Centres For Girls Under Mission Shakti

Image Credit: Pixabay

Uttar Pradesh,  1 Dec 2021 7:50 AM GMT

The Uttar Pradesh Government is organising health clubs for girls in every state university, private university, Government college and non- Government-aided colleges and self-funded colleges in the state.

In a bid to improve the health of adolescent girls, the Uttar Pradesh Government is organising health clubs for girls in every state university, private university, Government college and non- Government-aided colleges and self-funded colleges in the state under Mission Shakti.

The Department of Higher Education, in coordination with the Health Department, is organising health camps for girl students and teachers. First aid kits are being distributed by the health department in the higher educational institutions of the state. Training camps related to first aid and health check-up camps for teachers and girl students are also being organised, reported Zee News.

The department will organise first-aid kit distribution, first-aid training and health camps in 331 aided non-Government colleges. At the same time, training related to first-aid, health test camps and distribution of first-aid kits will be carried out in all the funded colleges of the state.

The initiative undertaken under phase III of Mission Shakti aims at encouraging women in every field. The girl health clubs cover various aspects with regard to nutrition, health and cleanliness, and organising competitions like speeches, essay writing events, slogan writing, and rangoli as a tool for awareness. Along with this, yoga and exercise, sports competitions are also being organised.

A senior state government official said that Mission Shakti aims at the overall development of girls, and this is another project that will support health and nutrition for girls.

