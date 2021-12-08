All section
DRDO Successfully Tests Made-In-India Missile For Indian Navy

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau

The Logical Indian Crew

DRDO Successfully Tests 'Made-In-India' Missile For Indian Navy

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  8 Dec 2021 1:45 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The launch of the system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with the controller, canistered flight vehicle required for future launches of the missile from Indian Naval Ships.

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully tested a Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile from an integrated range off the coast of Odisha. The launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The vehicle's flight path and its health parameters were monitored using several tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. All the subsystems performed as per expectations during the test flight. The launch aimed to validate the integrated operation of all weapon system components.

Operational Length

The weapon systems comprised a vertical launcher unit with the controller, canisterised flight vehicle, and weapon control system required for future launches of missiles from the Indian Naval Ships. Senior Officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy monitored the test launch. The first trial of the missile was conducted in February 2021. The latest was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent configuration and integrated operation performance.

The operational range of the missile is measured 50 to 60 km and it features mid-course inertial guidance through fibre optic gyroscope and active radar homing in the terminal phase. DRDO officials said that the 'copybook flight' followed the planned trajectory and met its objectives. The offensive missile weapon system has been inducted into the Armed Forces.

An Integrated Weapon Systems For Naval Ships



The Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry for the successful flight test and stated that this system would further enhance the defence might of the Indian Naval Ships against any emerging air threats. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the Chairman and Secretary to the Department of Defence Research & Development DRDO, has complemented the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that this had paved the way for the integration of weapon systems onboard Indian Naval Ships.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Indian Navy 
Missile Launch 
DRDO 

