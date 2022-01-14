All section
Caste discrimination
TN: Migrant Workers Body Found Floating In Dam After Mob Attack, Two Cops Suspended

Credits: Pixabay, The News Minute 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

TN: Migrant Worker's Body Found Floating In Dam After Mob Attack, Two Cops Suspended

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Tamil Nadu,  14 Jan 2022 6:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-14T12:20:16+05:30

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The incident was reported from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore when the deceased had gone to a nearby farm and had allegedly created havoc in one of the houses, from where he had to collect his pending wages.

The Alandurai police arrested ten people for thrashing and allegedly lynching a migrant worker in Chithirai Chavadi, near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district. Two policemen, Kanagaraj and Thangaraj, were transferred to the district Armed Reserve for failing to rescue the deceased, The News Minute reported.

The police said that the worker would have been alive if not for the negligence of two police personnel. The department has not identified the victim as of now.

Incident Unfolded

The deceased had gone to a nearby farm and had allegedly created havoc in one of the houses, from where he had to collect his pending wages.

A group of men in the village caught hold of him and started beating him up. He was tied up near the farm and thrashed. He was fragged, lynched for a long time, and later the group approached the police to register a complaint and hand him over.

The villagers alleged that the worker created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. The policemen asked the group to bring the worker to the station the following day and left the spot.

Police Denies Allegations

Officials claimed that the villagers continued to beat the worker, and he eventually passed away. They took his body in an auto-rickshaw and dumped it on the bank of the Noyyal river in the night.

When the police visited the area the next morning, the villagers asserted that the victim had run away.

Body Found In Dam

The Alandurai team had received a tip-off on Wednesday, January 12, about a body of an unidentified man floating in the Chithirai Chavadi dam. The body was sent for autopsy and an FIR was lodged under Section 174 CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.).

Further investigations revealed that the worker was alive despite being brutally beaten, and it was known to the two cops. His life could have been saved had there been no negligence on their part.

10 Arrested

The team arrested ten villagers, identified as A Kaliyappan, K Sampathkumar, K Vishwanathan, A Ponnuchamy, K Duraisamy, R Jyotiraj, C Karthik, P Ganesan, B Jagannathan, and C Saravanakumar.

Following their arrest, the section under the FIR was later changed to 302 of IPC (punishment for murder).

Also Read: Mass Exodus: How Politicians Have Jumped Parties Before Elections

Tamil Nadu 
Coimbatore 
migrant worker 
Lynching 
Chithirai Chavadi 

