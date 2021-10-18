A Rerun Of 1990s? After Spate Of Civilian Killings In Kashmir, Migrant Labourers Flee Valley

The killings of two labourers from Bihar in Kashmir on Sunday, October 17, has triggered an exodus of workers from the Valley. A large number of labourers headed to Jammu on Monday, October 18.

The latest victims are two Bihari labourers who were shot dead at their rented residence at Wanpoh in Kulgam. With this, the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir this month has risen to 11. The two dead have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev. The injured, Chun Reshi Dev, has been admitted to a hospital.





#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021





'More Migrants Will Flee'

An official, who did not want to be named, told Outlook that the situation was grim and more people fleeing could not be ruled out. "Labourers are coming here for the past 30 years to earn their livelihood. Even during the peak of militancy from 1990 to 2001, they didn't face any issues here. In the present situation, where will they go if it is not safe for them to carry their day-to-day work? They come here for work. They don't come here to remain in a safe house," the official said. "If these attacks persist, they have no option but to leave."

"We have seen worse times, but were never targeted. This time, we are afraid," 32-year old Mohammed Salam, originally Bihar, who has worked in Kashmir for the last six years, told Reuters. A senior police official told the news agency that thousands of such workers have been moved to secure places and authorities are facilitating their return home.

There are an estimated 3 lakh migrant workers in the Valley. The attacks have also seen an exodus of dozens of families, including Kashmiri Pandits who had returned to the Valley after getting jobs under the Prime Minister's Special Scheme for Kashmiri migrants.

The recent attacks have also instilled fear among minority communities in the Valley, with many saying that the situation is reminiscent of that in the 1990s, which saw an exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Around 150 families have packed their bags and left the Valley.

