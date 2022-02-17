All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Remembering Dr Michiaki Takahashi: Google Honours Virologist Who Invented Vaccine For Chickenpox

Image Credits: Google, Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering Dr Michiaki Takahashi: Google Honours Virologist Who Invented Vaccine For Chickenpox

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  17 Feb 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The revered virologist from Japan played an integral role in preventing millions of children from contracting contagious Chickenpox after he invented the all-important vaccine.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The entire world is indebted to a man named Dr Michiaki Takahashi. Hailing from Japan, the virologist's pathbreaking contribution to the world of medicine has saved millions of lives globally. Today being his 94th birth anniversary, people fondly remember Takahashi and his invention, the world's first chickenpox vaccine that has proven effective over the years.

Google honoured him with a Doodle on their search page in light of this. It has illustrated by a Tokyo-based guest artist named Tatsuro Kiuchi. In a conversation with the search engine, Kiuchi had no idea who Dr Takahashi was. However, he hopes to spread the message on the vaccination's importance with his creation. Despite it being about Chickenpox, the statement holds significance as the world is currently fighting COVID-19.

Vaccines 'Change The World'

Dr Michiaki Takahashi was born in Osaka in 1928. He studied medicine and earned the degree from Osaka University, after which he joined the Research Institute of Microbial Diseases in 1959. During this time, Dr Takahashi did a detailed study on diseases like measles, polio and many others. Come 1963; he accepted a research fellowship offer from Baylor College in the United States.

Takahashi was introduced to Chickenpox when his son contracted the deadly virus. Chickenpox is a disease caused by the Varicella-Zoster-Virus. Their main characteristics are blister-like rashes all over the body and other symptoms such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, etc.

In 1965, he returned to Japan to work further on the disease. Using the cell-culture method, he took close to five years to develop the first-ever vaccine for Chickenpox in 1974. Named 'Oka', the product resulted from rigorous and tedious research that bore fruit for several years. The World Health Organisation (WHO) certified it as the most suitable vaccine in 1984. It was only two years later, in 1986 when the Japanese Ministry of Welfare and Health approved its usage globally.

Till today, millions of children have been administered the vaccine. Dr Takahashi's invention has impacted the world. For this reason, Osaka University gave him the 'Professor Emeritus' title. He passed away on December 16, 2013, due to heart failure.

Also Read: For The Sake Of Brotherhood: Muslim Family Sponsors Wedding Of Hindu Girl


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Vaccines 
Google 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X