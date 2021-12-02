Union Home Ministry Sets Up Taskforce To Prevent Suicides By Central Armed Police Forces Troops

In a bid to prevent suicides among the central paramilitary forces, the Union Home Ministry has set up a task force comprising its senior-most officers. The CPF personnel render internal security duties in some of the most challenging conditions and arduous terrains.

The task force is headed by CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, while a special or additional DG of the BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP and Assam Rifles will be members.



The task force will draw a plan to "identify relevant risk factors and protective factors at the individual level; look at the existing and futuristic protective factors and study prevention strategies. In addition, it will conduct research and interact with domain experts," according to the terms of reference, The New Indian Express reported.

680 CAPF Deaths By Suicide Since Last Six Years

According to the government data updated till August, 680 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or central paramilitary forces personnel died by suicide in the last six years.



Officials said that the issues that lead to stress and suicide among the personnel are often related to issues they face back home, while some are related to service conditions and leaves.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the task force to identify risk factors like "past suicidal attempt by the trooper, mental illness, impulsivity as a personality trait, alcohol or drugs abuse, acute emotional crises, aggressive tendencies, chronic physical illness or acute severe physical illness, acute stressful life events etc" during their analysis and frame recommendations, The Economic Times reported.



The MHA has also asked the task force to find if "any changes or modifications can be done in the deployment pattern of the personnel and some way in which access to mobile phones can be limited during deployment phases" to check incidents where troops take the extreme step of suicide.



The panel of officers will also go through "protective factors" like skills in problem-solving and conflict resolution; troops having a solid relationship with family members; personal, social and religious beliefs and connections to spirituality.



The MHA has also suggested the task force look into improving awareness about suicide prevention, the importance of mental well-being, policies to reduce the harmful use of alcohol and drugs, etc.



In addition, the panel will devise plans to "screen" suicidal plans before and after personnel applies for leave.



It will also look at training troops to identify "vulnerable" colleagues and address problems related to certain stigmas or taboo subjects.

