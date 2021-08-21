All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Shocking! Govt Data Shows Misuse Of Rs 935 Crore Under MGNREGA Scheme

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! Govt Data Shows Misuse Of Rs 935 Crore Under MGNREGA Scheme

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  21 Aug 2021 7:16 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

As per the findings, Tamil Nadu topped the list of states, accounting for the highest misappropriation of ₹245 crore. Several others including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and West Bengal have also made it to the list.

The Social Audit Units (SAU) under the Rural Development Departments across the country have assessed that in the last four years, ₹935 crore have been misused under various schemes of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Only ₹12.5 crore of ₹935 crore has been recovered so far. The audit units carried out the audits in 2.65 lakh gram panchayats across 29 states and eight union territories at least once in the last four years.

In 2017-18, the Centre had released ₹55,659.93 under the national employment scheme. In 2020-21, it released ₹1,10,355.27 crore under the scheme.

Audits- A Tool For Accountability

The Indian Express reported that "financial misappropriation" is one of the audit's key findings, apart from bribery and payments to people who did not exist and to vendors for material acquired at a higher rate.

Union Rural Development Secretary wrote a letter to all chief secretaries and asked why the Rural Development Departments could only recover 'some' amount. He also said that social audits are one of the most powerful tools to enforce accountability in a democracy.

As per the findings, Tamil Nadu accounted for the highest misappropriation of ₹245 crore. Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and West Bengal have also made it to the list. Meanwhile, certain states such as Rajasthan, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh, and a few others have reported zero misappropriation.

Crucial Parameter To Judge Fund Management Efficiency

The Development Secretary said that there were not adequate people to ensure payment that could be recoverable. However, he added that "ultimately it boils down to lack of attention and lack of sensitivity in taking social audit to its logical conclusion".

Under Section 17 of the MGNREGA Act, social audits are mandated in all gram panchayats. The Audit of Scheme Rules was notified in 2011, while the Auditing standard for social audits was notified in 2016. Social audits are a crucial parameter to judge states' efficiency in managing finances under the Social Rural Development Ministry's Financial Management Index.

Several experts also believe that the actual number of the misused funds could be well beyond three to four times of ₹935 crore since most gram panchayats have undergone the audit only once in the last four years.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
MGNREGA 
Money 
Funds 
