Meta Opens New Office In India, Plans To Skill 1 Cr Small Businesses

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has kickstarted its ambitious expansion plans in India through the opening of a new office in Gurugram. The social media giant also announced its plan to skill one crore small businesses and 2.5 lakh creators over the next three years. On the opening of the office, Facebook India (Meta) Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan explained that India is a country where the future of the Internet is being shaped in many ways.

"We see this office as an opportunity for us to build a space that does not just house our largest team in the country, but will also be a space that deeply engages with the world outside," Mohan said.

Empowering Small Businesses

Meta would support and guide small businesses in India through the Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (C-FINE). The tech giant would pioneer this initiative through its new 130,000 sq. ft office in Gurugram as reported by LiveMint. The Centre will be committed to training India's small business owners, creators, entrepreneurs and local communities.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, inaugurated Meta's office. He noted that there will always be a debate about the harm to users due to the Internet, and expanding the Internet would continue to proliferate problems.

"We must focus on keeping the Internet open, safe and trusted and accountable in all ways and for all Indians," he added.

Meta's C-FINE will also demonstrate how technologies such as AR and VR can radically change healthcare, education, and commerce.

Initiatives For Women

Meta has also announced an initiative to prevent the sharing of non-consensual intimate images, StopNCII.org. The initiative would generate a hash from someone's private image(s)/video(s), where each image has a unique hash value. It allows Meta and participating companies to remove duplicate pictures with the same hash value, preventing the spread of revenge porn. It also expands the Women's Safety Hub to Hindi and 11 other Indian languages. The Safety Hub will provide women with essential tools that ensure optimal use of social media platforms while protecting themselves.

Also Read: Meta Launches 'Grow Your Business Hub' To Strengthen Small Businesses In India