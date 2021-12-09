All section
Meta Opens New Office In India, Plans To Skill 1 Cr Small Businesses

Image Credits: Twitter/Ajit Mohan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meta Opens New Office In India, Plans To Skill 1 Cr Small Businesses

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  9 Dec 2021

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The social media giant also announced plans to skill one crore small businesses and 2.5 lakh creators over the next three years.

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has kickstarted its ambitious expansion plans in India through the opening of a new office in Gurugram. The social media giant also announced its plan to skill one crore small businesses and 2.5 lakh creators over the next three years. On the opening of the office, Facebook India (Meta) Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan explained that India is a country where the future of the Internet is being shaped in many ways.

"We see this office as an opportunity for us to build a space that does not just house our largest team in the country, but will also be a space that deeply engages with the world outside," Mohan said.

Empowering Small Businesses

Meta would support and guide small businesses in India through the Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (C-FINE). The tech giant would pioneer this initiative through its new 130,000 sq. ft office in Gurugram as reported by LiveMint. The Centre will be committed to training India's small business owners, creators, entrepreneurs and local communities.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, inaugurated Meta's office. He noted that there will always be a debate about the harm to users due to the Internet, and expanding the Internet would continue to proliferate problems.

"We must focus on keeping the Internet open, safe and trusted and accountable in all ways and for all Indians," he added.

Meta's C-FINE will also demonstrate how technologies such as AR and VR can radically change healthcare, education, and commerce.

Initiatives For Women

Meta has also announced an initiative to prevent the sharing of non-consensual intimate images, StopNCII.org. The initiative would generate a hash from someone's private image(s)/video(s), where each image has a unique hash value. It allows Meta and participating companies to remove duplicate pictures with the same hash value, preventing the spread of revenge porn. It also expands the Women's Safety Hub to Hindi and 11 other Indian languages. The Safety Hub will provide women with essential tools that ensure optimal use of social media platforms while protecting themselves.

Also Read: Meta Launches 'Grow Your Business Hub' To Strengthen Small Businesses In India

Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Meta 
India 
Small Business 

