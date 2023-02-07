Safe Internet Day: Meta & Delhi Police Collaborate To Launch Awareness Campaign Against Cyberbullying

The best comparison for cyberspace is a Turkish hammam, where everyone has a secret hidden under a layer of thick foam. The main difference is that there is little to no protective cushion in the online realm, where one is continuously at the mercy of the whims of others. Internet corporations have been developing technologies to stop the release of nude or intimate images online because they are concerned about this possibility.

One such initiative is being carried out by Delhi Police and Meta India, who have chosen to teach at least 10,000 schoolchildren about internet abuse and how to utilise safety tools. According to the police, at least 12 workshops will be held, and 10,000 kids will participate.

The partnership will become official on February 7, which is recognised as Safe Internet Day, according to the police. Together, the two will educate kids about resources like StopNCII.org, a free system created to assist victims of abuse of Non-Consensual Intimate Image (NCII).



Three-Fold Awareness Campaign Outline

According to the police in this area, the programme works by creating a hash from your private photos or videos, which it then sends to cooperating businesses so they may assist in identifying and preventing the spreading of the images online.

Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO), stated that their goal is to prevent cybercrimes, to educate people about the many methods of committing cybercrimes, and to show them how to protect themselves and those in their close proximity who might be victims of such activities.

"We are trying to reach out to the people of Delhi and educate them to stay safe, and have safe internet usage for themselves, their children and their family. With private partners coming together with us, there is more information and tools available with them which can help Delhiites. So, that is what is bringing us together. The more awareness and prevention, the better for us", she said, as reported by The Print.

Tools & Training For Police Officers, Participants

As part of its digital literacy campaign, Meta will train Delhi Police officers on its safety tools, and as part of the Cyber Jagarukta Diwas, it will host workshops in schools.

Additionally, it will produce brevity videos and additional multimedia materials on the best practices for cyber safety. The Delhi Police's social media accounts will be used to co-brand and distribute these materials. Nalwa added, "In collaboration with Meta India, we will be doing an awareness campaign which will also include a metro wrap carrying messages related to various cyber awareness. These messages will also be disseminated on social media handles of the police."

Participants will also learn about a variety of technologies, such as StopNCII.org, which uses innovative methods to stop people from posting explicit photos on social networking platforms, thereby avoiding online abuse. “There are many such complaints received, so people, especially the youth and women, should be aware of these tools for their cyber safety. Even if any of your accounts are hacked and how it can be prevented and protected,” she added.

The police also cited the case of a 26-year-old accountant who was detained for reportedly harassing and stalking his ex-fiance online. He allegedly did this by opening a fictitious Instagram account in her name and posting her personal photos in his WhatsApp status along with crude comments to defame her reputation.

Meta will provide resources to Delhi Police for the distribution of campaigns and safety tools via the force's social media accounts.

