Meet The Five Judges Who Were Elevated To Supreme Court Today Following Long Tussle Between Centre & Judiciary

Despite a protracted back-and-forth between the government and the judiciary, the Centre on Saturday approved the nomination of five judges after a two-month wait.

Three high court chief justices and two judges were nominated by the group of judges known as the collegium, which makes the recommendations, in December for elevation to the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, will administer the oath of office to the new judges on Monday (February 6) during a ceremony to be held in the court's auditorium in its new building complex.

With their selections, the top court will have 32 judges instead of the 34 authorised by law.

Meet The Collegium

Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan high court

Justice Pankaj Mithal, who earned his degree from Allahabad University in 1982 and his LLB from Meerut College, has worked for the Allahabad High Court since 1985. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court in January 2021. Between 1990 and February 2006, he served as the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University in Agra's standing counsel.

Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna high court

Justice Sanjay Karol, on November 11, 2019, was chosen to serve as the Patna High Court's Chief Justice. He was the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court prior to that. In addition to serving as Chairman of the Tripura Judicial Academy, Justice Karol has served as the Tripura State Legal Services Authority's patron-in-chief. He is an expert on subjects including the Constitution, taxes, businesses, criminal defence, and civil lawsuits.

PV Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur high court

Prior to taking office in 2021 as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar served as a judge on the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He was born on August 14, 1963, to the late Sri P. Ramachandra Reddy, a former Andhra Pradesh advocate general (1969 to 1982).

Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna high court

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, on June 20, 2011, was elevated to the position of Judge of the Patna High Court. A decade later, on October 10, 2021, he was moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was sent again before the Patna High Court in June last year. He registered with the Bihar State Bar Council on September 27th, 1991, reported NDTV.

Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad high court

Justice Manoj Misra received his law degree from the University of Allahabad in 1988 and on December 12th, 1988, he registered as an advocate. He was elevated to the post of Additional Judge on November 21, 2011, after working on the civil, revenue, criminal, and constitutional sides at the Allahabad High Court. He took his oath to serve as a permanent judge on August 6, 2013. He has experience in constitutional, revenue, civil, and criminal law.

Also Read: In A First, Supreme Court To Organise Hackathon For Innovative Ideas To Refine Judiciary's Efficiency