Parenting Made Easy! Meet Naiyya Saggi, Whose Billion-Dollar Community-Based Approach Connects Parents With Right Healthcare Solutions

What started as a Facebook page in 2015 by a new entrepreneur and MBA graduate from Harvard is now a business worth $1.2 billion. The story of Naiyya Saggi's entrepreneurial journey began with Baby Chakra, a platform that connects parents with trusted childcare services and products in India.

The platform quickly gained popularity, and today, it is one of India's largest and most trusted parenting communities. She is also the co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, a beauty, and wellness company that offers a wide range of services, including makeup, skincare, and hair care.

Trend-Setter In Community-Based Startups

When asked about why did she decide to launch her venture, Saggi stated that health care in India is still in its developing stage where one wrong decision could mean that the entire family ends up losing significant life savings. She added that most babies are born prematurely in India and searching for the right healthcare solution becomes a hassle for the parents. It was here that Saggi decided to launch Baby Chakra and build a safe and trusted community that connects parents to healthcare solutions.

BabyChakra aims to build a community of mothers who can provide each other with advice, recommendations, and support. According to Saggi, the platform is designed to create an ecosystem of care in the community. "Once a mother is on BabyChakra, she is plugged into a personal platform where she can connect with other mothers, experts, and care providers best suited for her," Saggi says.

One of the unique features of BabyChakra is its community-based approach. Parents can share their experiences and reviews of different services and products, making it easier for other parents to make informed decisions. Saggi, who is also a mother of two, understood the importance of this community-based approach from her personal experiences as a parent. According to Forbes India, she also consulted with more than 1,200 moms before the launch to better understand the unmet needs of the maternity and childcare space and what services would lessen their burden.

According to a LinkedIn post by Radhika Bajoria, founder of Radically Yours and the youngest LinkedIn top 20 voices in the country, Baby Chakra gained so much popularity that the FB India team specially invited them to discuss 'community building' with Mark Zuckerberg.

Users can log in with their Facebook or Google accounts on the website or app for free access to the service. The MomStar programme, a private community, also actively contributes to articles, analyses maternity and childcare-related goods and services, hosts events, and responds to questions posed by other parents. The site also has a 20-expert panel, which includes paediatricians, weaning experts for babies, prenatal and lactation consultants, and special education teachers. 'Our experts contribute articles, answer queries on the app, and participate in Live Chats on the website and app, all for free,' says Saggi.

Rising Through Gender Biases

In a world where women find only a small percentage of startups, Naiyya Saggi stands out as a trailblazer in the Indian business scene. As a women entrepreneur, she has faced her fair share of gender biases throughout her journey. While pitching to an angel investor once, she was asked 'what if she gets pregnant.' But instead of letting these biases hold her back, she has used them to prove her worth and create a billion-dollar brand.

Saggi believes BabyChakra is 'a powerful referral-based product that speaks for itself.' The majority of the marketing work is internal and digital. Instead, BabyChakra funds offline gatherings. Saggi's vision for BabyChakra is not just limited to providing a platform for parents but also empowering parents and making parenting a more enjoyable experience.

Naiyya Saggi has revolutionized the parenting industry in India. The platform has made it easier for parents to find and book trusted services and products for their children, and it has also helped small and medium-sized businesses to grow and expand. With its community-based approach, BabyChakra has also helped to make parenting a more enjoyable experience for many parents. Saggi's vision for BabyChakra has been a success story and continues to positively impact the lives of many parents and families in India.

