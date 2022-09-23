'Mental Health Is Important': Meesho Announces 11-Day Break For Employees, Netizens Laud The Initiative

In a rare gesture, the e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day company-wide break for its employees. The initiative has been taken for employees so that they can focus on their mental health. According to the company's website, the break is called 'Reset and Recharge.' During this break, the employees can completely sign out of their work and prioritise their mental health.

Making the announcement the same, the CEO of Meesho, Sanjeev Barnwal, took to Twitter and wrote, "We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from 22 Oct-1 Nov.Mental health is important."

According to the company, through the 11-day break, the focus is on employees' holistic wellbeing. Generally, anxiety and burnout have emerged stronger in today's corporate life due to excessive workload and fewer breaks, leading to depression, anxiety, and stress among employees. Initiatives like 'Reset and Recharge' would help employees restore their physical and mental health.



The Chief Human Resources Officer of Meesho, Ashish Kumar Singh, said, "Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee wellbeing. We continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms with Reset and Recharge. Employees can choose to decompress however they want – spending time with near and dear ones, travelling, or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates."

Netizens React On Meesho's 'Reset And Recharge'

After the announcement, netizens lauded the efforts taken by Meesho for the welfare of their employees. Several users took to different social media platforms and appreciated the decision. A user wrote, "Meesho is setting standards that will define the entire industry and propel changes across firms towards employee well being! Kudos!"

Another user said, "Great initiative. Mental Health should be a top priority at companies. Many burn in silence because they have to earn a living. Full marks here to Meesho." Many users congratulated the company employees as they found them 'Lucky' to be a part of this company.

This is the second year the e-commerce company has taken such an initiative. It also runs a MeeCARE programme designed to boost holistic wellbeing for Meeshoites and their families. It aims to enable employees to balance their professional and personal goals.

