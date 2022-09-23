All section
Caste discrimination
Mental Health Is Important: Meesho Announces 11-Day Break For Employees, Netizens Laud The Initiative
Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)
Trending

'Mental Health Is Important': Meesho Announces 11-Day Break For Employees, Netizens Laud The Initiative

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  23 Sep 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian e-commerce company, Meesho has announced a company-wide 11-day break for its employees to focus on their mental health and improve same. The netizens lauded the decision and said, "it's essential for work-life balance."

In a rare gesture, the e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day company-wide break for its employees. The initiative has been taken for employees so that they can focus on their mental health. According to the company's website, the break is called 'Reset and Recharge.' During this break, the employees can completely sign out of their work and prioritise their mental health.

Making the announcement the same, the CEO of Meesho, Sanjeev Barnwal, took to Twitter and wrote, "We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of #WorkLifeBalance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from 22 Oct-1 Nov.Mental health is important."

According to the company, through the 11-day break, the focus is on employees' holistic wellbeing. Generally, anxiety and burnout have emerged stronger in today's corporate life due to excessive workload and fewer breaks, leading to depression, anxiety, and stress among employees. Initiatives like 'Reset and Recharge' would help employees restore their physical and mental health.

The Chief Human Resources Officer of Meesho, Ashish Kumar Singh, said, "Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee wellbeing. We continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms with Reset and Recharge. Employees can choose to decompress however they want – spending time with near and dear ones, travelling, or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates."

Netizens React On Meesho's 'Reset And Recharge'

After the announcement, netizens lauded the efforts taken by Meesho for the welfare of their employees. Several users took to different social media platforms and appreciated the decision. A user wrote, "Meesho is setting standards that will define the entire industry and propel changes across firms towards employee well being! Kudos!"

Another user said, "Great initiative. Mental Health should be a top priority at companies. Many burn in silence because they have to earn a living. Full marks here to Meesho." Many users congratulated the company employees as they found them 'Lucky' to be a part of this company.

This is the second year the e-commerce company has taken such an initiative. It also runs a MeeCARE programme designed to boost holistic wellbeing for Meeshoites and their families. It aims to enable employees to balance their professional and personal goals.

Also Read: Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar Apps

