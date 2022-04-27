All section
Caste discrimination
Medical Aspirants Kickstart Online Petition To Postpone NEET-UG To August: Heres Why

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Medical Aspirants Kickstart Online Petition To Postpone NEET-UG To August: Here's Why

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

India,  27 April 2022 7:56 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Students have been using social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to make their requests, using the hashtags #postponeneetug2022 and #ReschduleNEETUG2022.

Medical aspirants throughout India request a delay of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), claiming that the current dates are causing them undue stress. Students prefer that the NEET UG 2022 be conducted in August this year. Following a series of online demonstrations, students have established an online petition to request a deferral.

The petition on the internet had already gathered over 1000 signatures in support of the cause within a few hours after its inception. As the petition read, "We are having to go through immense mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future," reported News18.

Students Concern

According to the petitioner, NEET-UG 2021 counselling recently finished in March, and NEET-UG 2022 is set for July. How will students revise such an extensive curriculum in only three months? Furthermore, other significant examinations such as the Board Exams, CUCET, and JEE Mains are scheduled during the same period. Imagine the agony and anxiety we students are under with these critical tests planned one after the other! Is this a reasonable decision? And The NEET-UG defines the future of lakhs of Indian students, as the petitioner urges students to fill out the petition.

NEET 2022 is to take place on July 17. The CBSE 12th test is scheduled to end on June 15, as the students argue that they have very little time to prepare due to this, as reported by the publication.

Students Use Social Media To Spread The Word!

Furthermore, dates for other admission exams, such as JEE Main, have been postponed due to protests, even though several tries are made at the exam. Students believe that there is only one attempt for NEET. Thus their requests should be heard as well. Aspirants have been using social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to make their requests, using the hashtags #postponeneetug2022 and #ReschduleNEETUG2022.

Also Read: Supreme Court Directs Uttarakhand To Ensure No Hate Speech Is Delivered At Roorkee 'Dharam Sansad'

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NEET UG 
Medical 
Exam 
Boards 
NEET PG 

