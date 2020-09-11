Trending

Aviation Regulator Seeks Report From Indigo On Media Chaos In Kangana Ranaut's Flight

While reporters wore face shields during the flight, many took their masks off and were in a rush to get a better view of the actress Kangana Ranaut.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Sep 2020 12:43 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: NDTV, Wikimedia

Media chaos on actress Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9 is now under the scanner for allegedly defying social distancing and safety protocols on the flight.

Several visuals from the flight have surfaced on social media that show reporters recording videos on mobile phones while reporting for their channels from the plane.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo on alleged "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel on flight 6E-264.

The chaos intensified as Mumbai's civic agency began demolishing what it called 'illegal alterations' to her office even while she was flying to Mumbai. Participating in the drama, the media personnel followed her to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in response to the DGCA's allegations, IndiGo said its crew followed all protocols on that flight.

"We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report. We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers," Indigo said in a report.

