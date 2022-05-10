Scam Alert: US-Based YouTuber Mark Rober Busts Fake Call Centre In Kolkata Using Glitter Bombs, Cockroaches

A YouTuber from the United States of America (USA), Mark Rober, has posted a video describing how he closed down bogus call centres using a swarm of cockroaches. The video has gone popular on numerous social media platforms after being released on his YouTube account.

He stated in the footage that he had been investigating scammers for over a year and had caught at least four of them. The fraud centres are located in Kolkata, West Bengal, as per the YouTuber.

Creators Came Together

Rober collaborated with two other YouTube video providers, 'Tech Support Scams' and 'Trilogy Media', to drop glitter bombs, cockroaches, smoke grenades, and smell bombs in the workplaces of these fake phone centres.

The crew joined these fraud centres and spent some time working with their staff before effectively seizing possession of their CCTVs and filming the scam actions.

The entire video is available on Rober's Official youtube channel, 'Mark Rober'. The video has now received 11 million views on YouTube alone.

What Did The Video Show?

In the video, the team described how they achieved their goal, which resulted in the shutdown of not only these four but many additional bogus phone centres throughout India. The police in Kolkata seized these call centres after reviewing the evidence submitted by Rober's team.

The YouTuber has also provided the locations of these call centres as well as images of the proprietors who managed the company to defraud thousands of people all over the world.

$30 Billion Looted From US Citizens

Rober's busted call centres exploited contemporary technologies to deceive customers and suck off their entire savings, and the situation appears to be escalating. According to Truecaller, a caller recognition service, fraud centres like this took approximately $30 billion from the American people alone in 2021.

The YouTuber made headlines last year when he nabbed a bold passer-by who swiped his Amazon delivery package. He also employed the glitter explosion for pranks, which his channel's subscribers ultimately dubbed Rober's "signature act."

Mark Rober is an engineer who has worked extensively for NASA and Apple. A decade earlier, he became a YouTuber and now has over 21 million subscribers.

