Man's Heartfelt Post About Taking His Mother To Singapore Wins Hearts Online, Know Why

A man recently described on social media platform taking his mother to Singapore, who had never left her village to. Dattatray J is a blockchain engineer who lives in Singapore. A few days ago, he posted two pictures of himself and his mother and claimed that he brought his mother to the country in Southeast Asia to show her the "wonderful" region of the world and his workplace there.

Dattatray J Wrote in his LinkedIn Post, "Yesterday, I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today, I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. He wrote further, and It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through, imagine the lady that has spent her whole life in the village and did not even see the airplane from a close angle."

According to Dattatray, his mother has been the second lady from his village after his wife to travel outside of her country of origin. He described the occasion as "very important for my family and me." He added, "Wishing that my dad could have been here to experience this is the only thing that bothers me."

He stated that regardless of the length of time we are going for, I strongly advise anyone who is or has been travelling to show our parents the other beautiful parts of the globe, and I assure you that their joy cannot be measured. Before leaving for Singapore, I had planned to bring my mother; this was one of my travel objectives.

Netizens Applaud The Son

The people on LinkedIn applauded Dattatray for his post. Some user also shared their experience. A user wrote, "I can connect because I did the same thing. My parents were the first villagers to leave the country when I took my parents to Singapore and Europe more than ten years ago. I got the impression that I was dreaming when I picked up my parents from the airport in Singapore, and everyone in the vicinity of my community couldn't believe my parents had travelled to another nation. Then a few more since most of its residents had never flown before. I'm so glad to have witnessed such a touching tale; our parents did everything in their power to raise us, and what we can do to repay them goes above and beyond what they could have imagined," reported The Indian Express.

A story like this inspires the younger generation to thrive more so they can also give this kind of experience to their parents. Dattatray's post has been liked by more than three lakh thirty thousand users and is filled with almost seven thousand comments within a few days.

