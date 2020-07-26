Trending

PM Dedicates 'Mann Ki Baat' To Kargil Vijay Diwas; Says COVID-19 Is Not Over, Urges People To Wear Masks

At the 66th edition of the program, PM Modi paid homage to the warriors of the 1999 war and later urged citizens to continue wearing masks as the threat by COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 July 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
PM Dedicates

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated this time's monthly program to Kargil Vijay Diwas, and paid homage to the warriors of the 1999 war. He said their valour continues to inspire generations.

"Twenty-one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil War. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but it is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason," said PM Modi.

He also mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembering his address to the nation from Red Fort during Kargil, where he quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying, "Whenever you have doubt on your decision, think if it will help the poorest and helpless person of the nation."

At the 66th edition of the program, PM Modi turned listeners' attention to efforts being carried out across the country to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He urged people to think about the frontline health workers before removing masks in public or flouting any other rules, as the country has moved steadily towards the 'Unlock' phase.

PM Modi said cases are surging faster than ever, but the recovery rate also seems to be at a higher rate.

"COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in other countries. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," Hindustan Times quoted PM as saying.

The Prime Minister also shared inspirational stories of individuals and groups who brought about a positive change during this devastating time.

One such story he shared was from Anantnag district of Kashmir, where Sarpanch Mohammad Iqbal built a sprayer machine for only Rs50,000, that generally cost around Rs 6,00,000.

Earlier on July 11, Modi had invited people to share 'inspiring anecdotes' of how collective efforts have brought in a positive change during this time of the pandemic.

Also Read: 21 Years Of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Our Heroes Of 'Operation Vijay'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian