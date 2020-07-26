PM Dedicates 'Mann Ki Baat' To Kargil Vijay Diwas; Says COVID-19 Is Not Over, Urges People To Wear Masks

Addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated this time's monthly program to Kargil Vijay Diwas, and paid homage to the warriors of the 1999 war. He said their valour continues to inspire generations.

"Twenty-one years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil War. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but it is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason," said PM Modi.

He also mentioned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembering his address to the nation from Red Fort during Kargil, where he quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying, "Whenever you have doubt on your decision, think if it will help the poorest and helpless person of the nation."

At the 66th edition of the program, PM Modi turned listeners' attention to efforts being carried out across the country to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He urged people to think about the frontline health workers before removing masks in public or flouting any other rules, as the country has moved steadily towards the 'Unlock' phase.

PM Modi said cases are surging faster than ever, but the recovery rate also seems to be at a higher rate. PM Modi said cases are surging faster than ever, but the recovery rate also seems to be at a higher rate.

"COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in other countries. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant," Hindustan Times quoted PM as saying.

The Prime Minister also shared inspirational stories of individuals and groups who brought about a positive change during this devastating time.

One such story he shared was from Anantnag district of Kashmir, where Sarpanch Mohammad Iqbal built a sprayer machine for only Rs50,000, that generally cost around Rs 6,00,000.

Earlier on July 11, Modi had invited people to share 'inspiring anecdotes' of how collective efforts have brought in a positive change during this time of the pandemic.

I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes.



You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives.



Please share them for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020

Also Read: 21 Years Of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Our Heroes Of 'Operation Vijay'