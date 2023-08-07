Manipur Violence: Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support To Biren Singh Led Govt

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), a political group with two members in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, has announced the withdrawal of its support to the BJP-led government in the state. The decision was conveyed through a statement issued by KPA president Tongmang Haokip on Sunday evening. The KPA cited the ongoing unrest and turmoil in the state as the reason for their decision to withdraw support, stating that continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is no longer fruitful. The withdrawal of support renders the previous backing of the KPA to the Manipur government null and void.

The KPA was formed in 2022 and contested Assembly elections for the first time in the same year, winning two seats. During the government formation process after the elections, the KPA extended its support to the BJP. Additionally, the KPA was among the 38 parties that attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi last month.

In the current Manipur Assembly, the KPA's two MLAs are Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, representing Saikul and Singhat constituencies. The Assembly also includes eight other MLAs from the Kuki community, all from the BJP, including two ministers. While these BJP-affiliated MLAs have been openly at odds with the Biren Singh government, they continue to be part of the government, reported The Indian Express.

Amidst the escalating situation, the Manipur Assembly is set to convene on August 21. However, one of the BJP MLAs from Churachandpur, LM Khaute, stated that he would be unable to attend the session due to the prevailing law and order situation. He further highlighted that the ongoing violence and the lack of resolution to demands made by the Kuki community for a separate administration make it difficult for all the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs to attend the session.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei organization, has declared a "social boycott" of the Manipur government, its MLAs, and functionaries with immediate effect. COCOMI accused the government of failing to convene a special Assembly session to address the ongoing crisis in the state. The boycott call comes shortly after the state Cabinet's recommendation to the Governor of Manipur for the fourth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to be convened on August 21.

SC Hearing On Manipur Violence

The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on Monday on a series of petitions related to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. In the previous hearing, the Court criticized the investigation into the loss of human lives during the conflict, labeling it as "lethargic" and "tardy." As a result, the Supreme Court has summoned the director general of police to provide an explanation during Monday's hearing.

The Court has demanded the director general of police to submit records of incident reports, FIRs (First Information Reports), arrests, and victim statements. The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, representing the N Biren Singh government, was questioned about the two-month delay in registering FIRs in a shocking sexual assault case that occurred on May 4. The Court expressed concern over what it described as an "absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state during this period.

The violent clashes that erupted on May 3 involved the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kukis in the region. These clashes were triggered by protests opposing a high court order proposing to grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis.

In the midst of these developments, the Meira Paibis, a group of elderly Meitei women, have decided to stage protests in the Imphal Valley districts starting from Monday. The decision was made during a convention held in the Malom Tulihal area of Imphal West district on Sunday. The women's collective is taking a stand against the Assam Rifles, alleging that the paramilitary force engaged in brutal actions during recent agitations. They are demanding the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the violence-hit areas in the state.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, and the Supreme Court's continued involvement in the matter indicates the seriousness of the ongoing violence and the need for proper investigation and accountability.

