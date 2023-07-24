Manipur Govt Plans To Airlift Meiteis Amid Violence, US Expresses Concern Over Incident

The Manipur government has planned to airlift Meiteis residing in Mizoram, who have become involved in violent clashes with the Kukis, back to their home state. This decision came after a former militant organization in Mizoram advised the Meiteis to return to Manipur for their own safety, as tensions escalated following a disturbing incident on May 4.

The reason for this unrest was a distressing video that emerged, depicting the disrobing, naked parading, and sexual assault of two women by a group of men, triggering widespread outrage. This incident has reportedly led to anger among Mizo youths, prompting concerns for the safety of the Meitei community in Aizawl.

To address these security concerns, the Manipur government is planning to use special ATR flights that operate between Aizawl-Imphal and Aizawl-Silchar to facilitate the evacuation process. However, specific details regarding the commencement of the airlift have not been disclosed yet.

In the meantime, the Mizoram Police has bolstered security arrangements in several areas where Meiteis are concentrated, including Vety College in Selesih, Mizoram University in Tanhril, RIPANS in Zemabawk, and ZMC in Falkawn. The primary objective is to ensure the safety of the Meitei population residing in Aizawl amidst the ongoing tensions.

Regarding the implementation of the airlift plan, a Meitei student living in Aizawl revealed that there are indeed government plans to carry out the evacuation but the exact timeline remains uncertain, as per a report in India Today.

In the aftermath of the Peace Accord, MNF Returnees Association's (PAMRA) has given a statement urging Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their safety. In response, the Mizo Student's Union (MSU) plans to conduct a Meitei census at various educational institutions in Mizoram.

As the situation continues to evolve, the focus remains on ensuring the security and well-being of the Meitei community in Mizoram.

Meiteis Advised To Leave

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) in Mizoram has recently issued an advisory urging Meiteis residing in the state to return to their home state for their safety. The situation in Mizoram has become tense due to recent barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur, leading to concerns about the well-being of the Meitei people from Manipur living in Mizoram.

In response to these developments, the Mizoram government has taken steps to reassure the Meitei community about their safety and security within the state. The State home commissioner and secretary, H. Lalengmawia, held a meeting with Meitei community leaders, offering assurances of protection and urging them not to be influenced by any rumors or misinformation.

Amidst the growing apprehension, 65 Meitei individuals have already left Mizoram for Manipur via flight on Saturday, and all tickets for the next flight on the Aizawl-Imphal route scheduled for Monday have been booked.

The recent unrest in the region has resulted in a significant loss of lives, with more than 160 people reported dead and several others injured since May 3. The tension escalated following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis constitute approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and are primarily concentrated in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute around 40 percent of the population and are predominantly settled in the hill districts.

US Expresses Concern Over Incident



A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had said that the US was willing to help India deal with the violence “if asked”. “When you ask us about the concern of the United States, I don’t think it’s a strategic concern. I think it’s about human concern… You don’t have to be Indian to care when you see children and individuals die in the sort of violence that we see [in Manipur] and we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things. There have been so many good things in the northeast and the east here and those can’t continue without peace,” he had said.

Earlier On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the assault as “shameful" and promised tough action.



Also Read: Over 87,000 Indians Gave Up Citizenship Till June, Says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar