As the indefinite bandh called by a Naga Tribal Outfit completed its seventh day, the vehicular movement along the Manipur-Nagaland highway remained suspended. The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), a representative organization for the Angami Naga Tribe, which resides in areas bonding Manipur, has called for a 72-hour' bandh' in connection to 'permanent structures' and the 'deployment of armed forces personnel' at what it thinks to be a disputed Kezoltsa area by Manipur government.

Moreover, the Assam Manipuri Youths' Association had responded to the Naga tribe's call by announcing a counter-blockade along the Assam part of the same highway.

Shortage Of Petrol In The State

No commercial or private vehicles are allowed inside Manipur through National Highway 2, which enters the state through Nagaland. NH-2 and NH-53 serve as the lifelines to Manipur. As a result of the indefinite bandh, petrol pumps in the state are drying up, as a result of which, the locals are forced to buy petrol and diesel at Rs 120 to Rs 150 and Rs 110 to Rs 120 per litre in the black market, The New Indian Express reported.

However, the state government has mentioned that there is no shortage of essential commodities like medicines as of now.

What Is The Bandh About?

The Southern Angami Public Organisation has enforced the blockade in protest against the Manipur government's construction activities and deployment of armed security personnel to the disputed Kezoltsa or Dzuko valley.

The Tenyimi People's Organization said that an 'arbitration undertaking' was signed by three contending parties to resolve the dispute. However, the Manipur government deployed armed personnel and constructed permanent RCC barracks, besides other infrastructure, at the site. The bandh organizers demand that the Manipur government stops the construction and withdraws the Army personnel.

However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the construction process was underway 100 metres inside the state's territory. He claimed that some regions in the Dzuko valley belonged to Manipur and the rest to Nagaland. He further added, tourists used roads from Nagaland to reach there, some people in the state started claiming the entire Valley belonged to the state.

