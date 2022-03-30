All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Land Dispute And Halted Vehicular Traffic: Naga Tribes Indefinite Bandh Threatens Supply Chain In Manipur

Image Credit: Hindustan Times, cmmanipur.gov.in

Trending

Land Dispute And Halted Vehicular Traffic: Naga Tribe's Indefinite Bandh Threatens Supply Chain In Manipur

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Manipur,  30 March 2022 5:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-30T11:01:17+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

National Highway 2, along the Manipur-Nagaland border, remained suspended as an indefinite bandh called by a Naga tribal outfit over a boundary dispute reached its seventh day on Sunday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As the indefinite bandh called by a Naga Tribal Outfit completed its seventh day, the vehicular movement along the Manipur-Nagaland highway remained suspended. The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), a representative organization for the Angami Naga Tribe, which resides in areas bonding Manipur, has called for a 72-hour' bandh' in connection to 'permanent structures' and the 'deployment of armed forces personnel' at what it thinks to be a disputed Kezoltsa area by Manipur government.

Moreover, the Assam Manipuri Youths' Association had responded to the Naga tribe's call by announcing a counter-blockade along the Assam part of the same highway.

Shortage Of Petrol In The State

No commercial or private vehicles are allowed inside Manipur through National Highway 2, which enters the state through Nagaland. NH-2 and NH-53 serve as the lifelines to Manipur. As a result of the indefinite bandh, petrol pumps in the state are drying up, as a result of which, the locals are forced to buy petrol and diesel at Rs 120 to Rs 150 and Rs 110 to Rs 120 per litre in the black market, The New Indian Express reported.

However, the state government has mentioned that there is no shortage of essential commodities like medicines as of now.

What Is The Bandh About?

The Southern Angami Public Organisation has enforced the blockade in protest against the Manipur government's construction activities and deployment of armed security personnel to the disputed Kezoltsa or Dzuko valley.

The Tenyimi People's Organization said that an 'arbitration undertaking' was signed by three contending parties to resolve the dispute. However, the Manipur government deployed armed personnel and constructed permanent RCC barracks, besides other infrastructure, at the site. The bandh organizers demand that the Manipur government stops the construction and withdraws the Army personnel.

However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the construction process was underway 100 metres inside the state's territory. He claimed that some regions in the Dzuko valley belonged to Manipur and the rest to Nagaland. He further added, tourists used roads from Nagaland to reach there, some people in the state started claiming the entire Valley belonged to the state.

Also Read: Meerut Teen Who Sold Vegetables All Set To Represent India At Asian Games And Archery World Cup

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Manipur border 
Naga tribes 
armed forces personnel 
boundary dispute 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X