Two Weeks Mandatory Quarantine For Telanagana, Andhra Pradesh Visitors In Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday announced that people who arrive in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by any mode of transport will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days either in a government centre or at a paid facility.

This is only applicable if they arrive without a negative RT-PCR test report which is valid for up to 72 hours from the time of issue, reported The Hindustan Times.

All those who have been completely vaccinated with both doses and can display their certificate will be allowed to enter Delhi with a seven-day home quarantine, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The same rule applies to people who have a negative RT-PCR record that is less than 72 hours old at the time of travel.



If they are asymptomatic, all government officials travelling to Delhi on official business have been exempted from the law. They must, however, track their health for 14 days and adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. The order is in place immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The Delhi government took the decision hours after the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) debunked reports of 'N440K strain' circulating in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh | Research data doesn't establish that N440K is variant of interest & is very virulent. We appeal to media to publish responsibly: COVID Command Centre chief Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on reports claiming that N440K variant in State is dangerous than previous variants pic.twitter.com/i3pSA55rJO — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

According to the scientists, there is no evidence that the Covid-19 N440K strain is more lethal or contagious than other variants.

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults," on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy said.

