All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru: Man, Woman From Different Faiths Assaulted For Travelling Together; Two Held

Image Credits: Swarajya

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Man, Woman From Different Faiths Assaulted For Travelling Together; Two Held

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  20 Sep 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The incident occurred when the woman requested her male colleague to drop her home as she was getting late. They were followed and later stopped by two men and asked why the woman was travelling with a man of a different faith.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Muslim woman and a Hindu man, who were travelling together on a two-wheeler in the Dairy Circle area of Bengaluru, were allegedly harassed and assaulted by two Muslim youths on Friday, September 17.

According to News18, the victims work as employees in the same bank. The incident occurred at 9:20 pm when the woman (35) requested her male colleague to drop her home as she was getting late. When the duo were travelling, they were followed and later stopped by two men and asked why the woman was travelling with a man of a different faith.

Reportedly, the woman's family was aware of her travelling with a male colleague and had no objections whatsoever. The two youth called the lady's husband and complained about her travelling with a Hindu man, to which he said he was aware of everything and knew the colleague personally.

"What's your name? Aren't you ashamed…? Don't you know the kind of times we live in? Why do you behave like dogs and cats?", the men asked the woman in Urdu, as quoted by The Wire.

Later, the duo forced the woman to book an auto and go home. They also assaulted the rider and abused the two.

Miscreants Arrested

The whole incident was recorded and later shared by the miscreants themselves, which went viral on social media. The police then traced the assaulters (aged 24 and 26 years) and arrested them. Both of them are in police custody and being interrogated. As per News18 sources, the duo has agreed to their mistake and apologised.


Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai applauded the police for taking swift action within less than a day. He tweeted that the state government deals with such incidents with an iron hand.

Also Read: The First Dalit CM Of Punjab: Know All About Charanjit Singh Channi


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bangalore Miscrents 
Bengaluru incident 
Bengaluru Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X