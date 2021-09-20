Bengaluru: Man, Woman From Different Faiths Assaulted For Travelling Together; Two Held

A Muslim woman and a Hindu man, who were travelling together on a two-wheeler in the Dairy Circle area of Bengaluru, were allegedly harassed and assaulted by two Muslim youths on Friday, September 17.

According to News18, the victims work as employees in the same bank. The incident occurred at 9:20 pm when the woman (35) requested her male colleague to drop her home as she was getting late. When the duo were travelling, they were followed and later stopped by two men and asked why the woman was travelling with a man of a different faith.



Reportedly, the woman's family was aware of her travelling with a male colleague and had no objections whatsoever. The two youth called the lady's husband and complained about her travelling with a Hindu man, to which he said he was aware of everything and knew the colleague personally.



"What's your name? Aren't you ashamed…? Don't you know the kind of times we live in? Why do you behave like dogs and cats?", the men asked the woman in Urdu, as quoted by The Wire.

Later, the duo forced the woman to book an auto and go home. They also assaulted the rider and abused the two.



Miscreants Arrested

The whole incident was recorded and later shared by the miscreants themselves, which went viral on social media. The police then traced the assaulters (aged 24 and 26 years) and arrested them. Both of them are in police custody and being interrogated. As per News18 sources, the duo has agreed to their mistake and apologised.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai applauded the police for taking swift action within less than a day. He tweeted that the state government deals with such incidents with an iron hand.

