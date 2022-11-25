Man Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Cancer-Survivor Daughter's Regrown Hair On Twitter, Inspires Many

While many across the world were celebrating Thanksgiving, a day to express gratitude, on November 24, a father took to Twitter to share what he was grateful for, warming the hearts of Twitterati.

Established author Wajahat Ali posted a picture of his cancer-survivor daughter's grown hair saying, "Three years ago, she lost it all while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer Today, she's six and cancer-free, and she just came back from her MMA class. Enjoy your loved ones and life!"

The tweet soon garnered the reaction of several users across the world, with over 500 retweets and more than 16,000 likes.

Here's sweetnes on this sinking hellscape ahead of #Thanksgiving. Here's my daughter's beautiful hair. 3 years ago she lost it all while undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 4 cancer. Today, she's 6, cancer-free, & just came back from her MMA class. Enjoy your loved ones & life :) pic.twitter.com/u3mQFOJQWr — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 23, 2022

'Happy For Your Daughter'

Not only the father's post. But the reaction it received from strangers on the internet was heart-warming too. One user, named Ed Marcus, said that he is not a religious man, but he is thankful that Ali's daughter is cancer free. He wrote, "May she have a long life knowing equality, happiness & love".

Former candidate for President of the United States, Joe Walsh too, liked the tweet and wrote, "Just so darn awesome my friend. Hug that girl every day. She's destined for great things." Aacia Hussain, the Host, Producer/RadioUninvited concurred with Walsh and said that she's grateful Ali shared the photo as the world needed this inspiration.

Seeing how a toddler fought the deadly disease that is cancer and survived through it all, several cancer patients were left motivated and inspired. Users said that they have a new-found hope of beating the disease.

A user named Hillary stated that she, too is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and she is motivated even more to beat the disease after reading Ali's post. "If your daughter has survived this, I believe I can too. Thank you for the uplifting post", she said.

Im also fighting with stage 4 cancer. Insha Allah one day I'll be cancer-free like ur daughter. Lovers n prayers for lil angel❤️ — MaHa Anwar (#GetVaccinated💉) (@MaHaAnwar) November 24, 2022

Grateful Despite Their Loss

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020. Among the thousands who commented on Ali's post were family members of those who succumbed to the disease. These users found joy in the fact that Ali's daughter survived and expressed gratitude for the same.

A user named Anna wrote that her daughter, too, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and though she lost her daughter, the existence of Ali's daughter makes her smile.

Your girl got the same diagnosis as mine around the same time. We lost our girl but the existence of your girl continues to make me smile — Anne Libera (@AnneLibera1) November 24, 2022

Wonderful! 💕Our grandbaby went through the same. We're in the middle of our annual remembrance for her. She died on 19th Oct after almost 2 years of treatment. 9 days before her 3rd birthday. Such a funny girl, such a horrid journey so pleased when I see kids who get through. — 35,000 unemployed=wrong inflation response (@miravox) November 23, 2022

Ali's post brought strangers on the internet together to celebrate the joy of life and express gratitude for those around us.

