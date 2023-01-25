All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A Hilarious Turn Of Events, Man Lands Job Interview While Talking With His Date On Popular Dating Site
Image Credits: Twitter/Adnaan Khan, Pexels
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A Hilarious Turn Of Events, Man Lands Job Interview While Talking With His Date On Popular Dating Site

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  25 Jan 2023 12:15 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The user posted a screenshot of his interaction with the hiring manager, which sparked online discussion. While several noted that the "age of layoffs" has caused people's priorities to change, others stated that the dating app "is the new LinkedIn”.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

While most individuals search and swipe right on dating apps to discover the ideal match, a Twitter user instead decided to pitch his match for a job. He even posted a screenshot of his interaction with the hiring manager, which sparked online discussion. While several noted that the "age of layoffs" has caused people's priorities to change, others stated that the dating app "is the new LinkedIn."

What Did The Viral Screenshot Say?

The chat begins on Bumble with the other party informing Adnaan that they work as HR at a company, according to the now-viral screenshot. They write, “Hahahaha. I’m in HR. Talent Acquisition at a startup. What about you?” Adnan, in response, writes that he is pursuing a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. In the following message, Adnaan suggests that they can perhaps hire him at the startup. He writes, “Maybe you can talent acquisit me in your startup.”

To Adnan’s delight, the other person admitted that they were about to ask him about his job search. They wrote, “I was gonna ask what kind of jobs you’re looking for. LOL. Are you graduating this year?”

Adnaan posted a screenshot of this conversation on his Twitter page and captioned it, saying, “You use LinkedIn for jobs. I use Bumble. We’re not the same bro.”

He subsequently revealed in the post's comments that his efforts had paid off and that he would be having a job interview at the business. He wrote, “I’m interviewing here just finalizing the dates. Haha.”

Netizens React To Hilarious Screenshot

More than 6.5 lakh people have seen the post after it was published on Twitter two days ago. Additionally, it has received thousands of retweets and more than 13,000 likes. Internet users have reacted to the share with a series of memes and interesting comments.

A person wrote that in the age of layoffs, Indians could find jobs on any app. “Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, out priorities have shifted”, the user said.

Another user wrote that their date on Bumble didn’t help with employment but with legal issues instead. “My bumble guy helped me to file an F.I.R for my stolen scooty”, the user wrote.

Many others joked that instead of using LinkedIn, they might have to start downloading Bumble as the pressure induced by the recent layoffs is piling up.

Also Read: Hiring Professional Hires Candidate Who Had Several Years Of Gap On His Resume, Netizens Laud Her

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Adnaan Khan 
Bumble 
Twitter 
Screenshot 
Hiring 
Startup 
Layoffs 
Dating Site 
Interview 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X