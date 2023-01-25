In A Hilarious Turn Of Events, Man Lands Job Interview While Talking With His Date On Popular Dating Site

While most individuals search and swipe right on dating apps to discover the ideal match, a Twitter user instead decided to pitch his match for a job. He even posted a screenshot of his interaction with the hiring manager, which sparked online discussion. While several noted that the "age of layoffs" has caused people's priorities to change, others stated that the dating app "is the new LinkedIn."

What Did The Viral Screenshot Say?

The chat begins on Bumble with the other party informing Adnaan that they work as HR at a company, according to the now-viral screenshot. They write, “Hahahaha. I’m in HR. Talent Acquisition at a startup. What about you?” Adnan, in response, writes that he is pursuing a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering. In the following message, Adnaan suggests that they can perhaps hire him at the startup. He writes, “Maybe you can talent acquisit me in your startup.”

To Adnan’s delight, the other person admitted that they were about to ask him about his job search. They wrote, “I was gonna ask what kind of jobs you’re looking for. LOL. Are you graduating this year?”

Adnaan posted a screenshot of this conversation on his Twitter page and captioned it, saying, “You use LinkedIn for jobs. I use Bumble. We’re not the same bro.”

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we're not the same bro 😭

He subsequently revealed in the post's comments that his efforts had paid off and that he would be having a job interview at the business. He wrote, “I’m interviewing here just finalizing the dates. Haha.”

Netizens React To Hilarious Screenshot

More than 6.5 lakh people have seen the post after it was published on Twitter two days ago. Additionally, it has received thousands of retweets and more than 13,000 likes. Internet users have reacted to the share with a series of memes and interesting comments.

A person wrote that in the age of layoffs, Indians could find jobs on any app. “Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, out priorities have shifted”, the user said.

Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, out priorities have shifted😂😭

Another user wrote that their date on Bumble didn’t help with employment but with legal issues instead. “My bumble guy helped me to file an F.I.R for my stolen scooty”, the user wrote.

My bumble guy helped me to file an F.I.R for my stolen scooty 🤣

Many others joked that instead of using LinkedIn, they might have to start downloading Bumble as the pressure induced by the recent layoffs is piling up.

