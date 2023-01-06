West Bengal: Man Forced To Carry Mother's Dead Body On Shoulders After Ambulance Demands Rs 3,000

The government healthcare infrastructure has once again been placed under the scanner after a man from the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal was refused ambulance services as he was unable to pay a fee of ₹3,000. The incident came to light after visuals of the man carrying his mother's dead body on his shoulders were released on social media. He had to walk several kilometres carrying his mother's body before a vehicle was provided by a social service organisation. The supposedly free ambulance services in the country have often made it to the headlines stating that it is no longer a 'poor man's vehicle.' With the recent case reported from West Bengal, people have begun posing questions about the accessibility of healthcare in the country for disadvantaged communities.

Dignity Of Death For All?

A dignified death is entitled to every individual on universal moral grounds. However, this one family from West Bengal was denied this basic dignity toward their deceased member. Ram Prasad Dewan of the Nagardangi area had to walk with his mother Lakshmirani Dewan's (72) dead body on his shoulders from the Jalpaiguri Medical College to his residence, nearly 50 kilometres away. According to an Indian Express report, Ram Prasad was asked to pay ₹3,000 for an ambulance to take his mother's body back home. Wrapping up her body in a bedsheet, Ram Prasad was forced to carry her for kilometres accompanied by his elderly father after no hearse was provided by government facilities. Instead, a couple of kilometres later, a social service organisation stopped by and offered them a ride to their village.

Awareness On Free Ambulance Services

Lakshmirani was admitted to the Jalpaiguri Medical College on January 4 following severe breathing issues. Ram Prasad had paid around ₹900 to bring his mother to the hospital, but she passed away the next day while being treated at the hospital. Responding to the incident, Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital superintendent Kalyan Khan called it unfortunate and said, "There is a free government ambulance service in operation. The family of the deceased may not have understood it or may not be aware of it. If they had contacted the patient help centre, the problem would have been resolved. But we are also looking into the matter, and emphasis will be given to ensure that people are aware of the free services and the process to avail them of."

The clarification did not bring much solace as locals began questioning the negligence of the hospital administration and the rigging by private ambulances. Earlier, too, multiple cases were brought to light regarding ambulance services for the poor. In 2022, a man from Odisha had to helplessly carry the body of his deceased wife on his shoulders and walk for kilometres. In Andhra Pradesh, a similar incident saw a man carrying his deceased son's body on the pillion of a two-wheeler after ambulances demanded ₹20,000 to drive 90 km from the hospital.

