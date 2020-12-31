Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Man Beaten, Paraded On Donkey With Face Painted Black For Harassing Woman

The villagers alleged that the accused barged into the woman's house and harassed her, but was caught as soon as she raised an alarm.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 Dec 2020 11:39 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: StaticIndia 

A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was beaten up, for allegedly harassing a woman. He was then paraded around the village on a donkey with his face painted black, police officials said.

They said the video of the purported incident on Tuesday surfaced on all social media platforms, reported Outlook.

The woman's family members rushed to the spot and beat the man up, painted his face black, made him sit on a donkey and took him around the locality.

The Police registered a case, after taking note of the video of the incident. Two people have now been taken into custody. The investigation into the matter is underway, as informed to media by the Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

