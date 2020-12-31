Uttar Pradesh: Man Beaten, Paraded On Donkey With Face Painted Black For Harassing Woman

A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was beaten up, for allegedly harassing a woman. He was then paraded around the village on a donkey with his face painted black, police officials said.

They said the video of the purported incident on Tuesday surfaced on all social media platforms, reported Outlook.

The villagers alleged that the accused barged into the woman's house and harassed her, but was caught as soon as she raised an alarm.

The woman's family members rushed to the spot and beat the man up, painted his face black, made him sit on a donkey and took him around the locality.

The Police registered a case, after taking note of the video of the incident. Two people have now been taken into custody. The investigation into the matter is underway, as informed to media by the Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.

