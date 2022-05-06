Gujarat: 42-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death For Playing Devotional Music On Speaker; 5 Held

In Gujarat's Mehsana district, on May 3, a 42-year-old man was beaten to death for playing devotional songs on a speaker at a temple built inside his house. An FIR was registered on May 4, following a complaint by the deceased's brother, and the local police have arrested five of the six accused.

The victims of the violence, brothers Jaswant and Ajit Thakor, had built a small temple for Goddess Meldi inside their home in the Mudarda village of the district where the incident took place. Later, they were taken to the Mehsana Civil Hospital by the police, where Jaswant succumbed to his injuries.

Sub-inspector SB Chavda of the Langhnaj police station of the district said they had arrested five out of the six accused on May 5.

Verbal Spat Began Over Devotional Music

The police said that six people of the same village were involved in a verbal spat with the two brothers, after which they resorted to attacking them with sticks.

In the official police statement, the brothers had just lit lamps on the evening of May 3 with devotional music playing on the speaker. A fellow villager, Sadaji Thakor, came to their house and objected to it, and when Ajit said that the music was playing at a low volume, a spat ensued. Sadaji, along with five others from the village, started beating the brothers angrily, as reported by NDTV.

The police arrived at the spot as soon as they heard about the incident. The brothers, who sustained many injuries, were taken to Mehsana hospital in an ambulance. They were later taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Jaswant was declared dead, and Ajit is still undergoing treatment for a fractured hand.

This incident follows the countless violent rows across India over banning loudspeakers in temples and mosques. On the other hand, some gatherings in Maharashtra and Bihar have shown respect by taking down loudspeakers from temples and mosques and refraining from violence to promote brotherhood and harmony among the religious sects.

Also Read: Brotherhood On Display! Maharashtra's All Hindu Village Gifts Loudspeaker To Mosque On Eid