All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Chilly Connection: How Cold Temperatures Stimulate Appetite In Brain?

Image Credits : Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

The Chilly Connection: How Cold Temperatures Stimulate Appetite In Brain?

Richa Yadav

Writer: Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

India,  14 Sep 2023 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

As the winter season approaches, many of us notice a natural inclination to indulge in heartier meals and snacks. This phenomenon, often referred to as "winter appetite," may be more than just a response to the festive season's culinary delights.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

As the winter season approaches, many of us notice a natural inclination to indulge in heartier meals and snacks. This phenomenon, often referred to as "winter appetite," may be more than just a response to the festive season's culinary delights. In fact, research suggests that cold temperatures play a pivotal role in triggering the brain to boost our appetite. This article explores the fascinating connection between cold weather and increased food cravings, shedding light on the underlying mechanisms at work.

The Science Behind the Chill:

To understand how cold temperatures influence appetite, it's essential to delve into the intricate workings of the human body's thermoregulation system. When exposed to cold environments, the body's first response is to maintain its core temperature, primarily by generating heat through various metabolic processes.

One of the key players in this process is brown adipose tissue (BAT), also known as "brown fat." Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat is metabolically active and generates heat. When the body senses cold, BAT activates to burn calories and generate warmth. This process is known as thermogenesis.

The Appetite Connection:

While the primary purpose of thermogenesis is to generate heat, it has a secondary effect on appetite. As the body burns calories to produce warmth, it sends signals to the brain indicating an increased energy expenditure. In response, the brain interprets these signals as a need to replenish the expended energy by stimulating hunger and appetite.

Furthermore, cold temperatures can influence the release of certain hormones, including ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin, often referred to as the "hunger hormone," increases in cold environments, promoting feelings of hunger. Conversely, leptin, the hormone responsible for signaling fullness and satiety, decreases in response to cold, further enhancing appetite.

Evolutionary Perspective:

From an evolutionary standpoint, the link between cold temperatures and increased appetite makes sense. Our ancestors needed to consume more calories during colder seasons to maintain their body temperature and ensure survival. In today's modern world, where temperature-controlled environments are the norm, this biological response may seem counterintuitive. However, our bodies have retained these adaptive mechanisms over time.

Practical Implications:

Understanding the connection between cold temperatures and increased appetite can be beneficial for individuals looking to manage their eating habits during the winter months. Being aware of the potential for heightened cravings can help individuals make mindful dietary choices and avoid overindulgence.

The brain's ability to boost appetite in response to cold temperatures is a remarkable example of how our bodies have adapted to environmental challenges throughout evolution. While the winter appetite may lead to a desire for heartier meals, it's important to strike a balance and make conscious choices to maintain a healthy diet. By acknowledging the physiological mechanisms at play, individuals can better navigate the seasonal changes in appetite and ensure their overall well-being during the colder months.

Also Read: Government Unveils Infographics Tracing India's Remarkable Tech & Startup Evolution


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Richa Yadav
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Richa Yadav
Thermoregulation and hunger 
Brown adipose tissue (BAT) 
Cold weather and food cravings 
Ghrelin hormone 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X