Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World

The third edition of the Majuli Music Festival will be held at the bank of Kherkatia river in Jengrai Chapri village from November 25 to 27 to create 'Hope' amongst the community of Manjuli about their future.

Majuli is the largest river island in Northeast India, and the music festival has already been conducted two times (2019, 2021) on the island. The people of Assam also see Majuli as the state's cultural hub due to its tribal communities and diverse cultural presence.

Increasing Popularity Across Country

The community youth-led Majuli Music Festival is now becoming a popular and significant event in the country. It has had a footfall of over 30,000 people in both of its editions. The music festival is organised every year in November by the Majuli Music Festival Foundation, RIGBO and in association with several government and non-governmental organisations.

Being India's biggest indie music festival, it has received immense support from local music lovers. Some of the internationally recognised music artists and bands- Sankuraj (Assam), Trance Effect (Nagaland), and Rain in Sahara (Spain, Assam), among others have also performed in the first and second editions of the festival.

Know About Its Third Edition

This year, the event is being organised with the core concept of creating 'Hope' amongst the communities of Majuli about their future. The event organisers while sharing the information with The Logical Indian, mentioned that the festival will also connect indigenous tribal communities with the rest of the world through their culture, art and life.

Overall, the music festival aims to develop Majuli and its people by promoting tourism and boosting the rural economy. Since its inception, Majuli has shown its potential to attract tourists from across the country and the world, as it's known for being the largest river island in the world.

As more people visit the place, they will learn more about its history, culture and traditions. The music festival also aims for the same.

The Majuli Music Festival 2022 will also significantly promote local products like traditional clothing and food while strengthening the rural economy through homestay facilities and hotels.

