Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks On 'Kaali' Sparks Outrage, Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

In a recent blow to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mahua Moitra, in an interview, sparked outrage and controversy after she termed Kaali as a 'Meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess.' According to the Bhopal crime branch, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against her under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly hearting the religious sentiments. After her comments, the TMC said that she expressed her views on Lord Kaali in her capacity, and the party does not endorse it in any manner. Following this, she immediately unfollowed the TMCs Twitter handle.



The West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit held a protest on Wednesday demanding to arrest the TMC leader as her comments have hurt Hindu religious sentiments, reported Hindustan Times. Following this, the lawmaker from the Krishnanagar constituency tweeted, "Bring it on, BJP! I am a Kali worshipper, and I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces."

The TMC leader made her remarks about goddess Kaali in an interview when the interviewer asked her about Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, who has made her film 'Kaali' with a poster highlighting a woman dressed as Kaali and smoking a cigarette. After its poster release, the film received outrageous comments from different people on the Internet.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari, said, "The West Bengal government had filed police cases against BJPs Nupur Sharma when she made comments on Prophet Mohammed but what Moitra has done is far more serious. I am giving ten days to the police to arrest Moitra. If they don't, I will move to the Calcutta high court."

Netizens Uproar Over Moitra Remarks

Her comments have sparked outrage among netizens as well. A Twitter user wrote, "What is stopping CM Mamta Banerjee from suspending Mahua Moitra from TMC for derogatory remarks on Kaali Maa? The same TMC supremo vowed that she would not spare Nupur Sharma for her statement."

Another Twitter user, Rishi Bagree, expressed his disappointment over Moitra's remark and said, "People in West Bengal revered Goddess Kali. She is the ultimate manifestation of Shakti & the mother of all living beings who protect us from all-natural calamities. The kind of nonsense Mahua Moitra said about Maa Kaali is not acceptable to ordinary ppl in Bengal & TMC knows this."

