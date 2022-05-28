All section
Caste discrimination
Indias Mega Projects: Country Longest Steel Bridge To Open For Public In Bihar in June

Image Credit: News18, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Mega Projects: Country Longest Steel Bridge To Open For Public In Bihar in June

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Bihar,  28 May 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

MG Setu is the country's first balanced cantilever bridge which has been dismantled and rebuilt into a simply supported structure. The rehabilitation of the bridge began in 2017, and the western flank was inaugurated in 2020.

A fully operational and running Mahatma Gandhi Setu would make ends meet for Bihar starting June 7 after the eastern flank is inaugurated. The 39-year-old structure over River Ganga is set to become India's longest steel bridge with a length of 5.6 km. MG Setu is the country's first balanced cantilever bridge which has been dismantled and rebuilt into a simply supported structure. While the state has retained the existing concrete structure, the superstructure has been replaced with a steel deck. The rehabilitation of the bridge began in 2017, and the western flank was inaugurated in 2020.

Traffic Can Pass In 15-20 Minutes

Afcons project manager SK Misra reminisced the journey and said that the waiting period due to traffic was three to four hours earlier. Now, with the construction of the renovated bridge, the traffic would be able to pass within 15-20 minutes, News18 reported. Further, he added, "Almost a lakh of passenger vehicles use this bridge every day. The link is vital to the state's socio-economic development because it connects the north and south Bihar".

Over 66,000 Tonnes Of Steel Used

The project manager said that the construction for the eastern flank was completed only in 18 months and several factors helped them speed up the structure. While constructing the upstream or the western side, the team learned and applied them. The biggest concern during the construction was the moving traffic on the adjacent bridge.

"At the top of it, we had to handle a huge volume of dismantling works with environment-friendly disposal of waste material. We had to make sure that no debris from bridge demolition settled into the river," Misra said. Over 66,000 tonnes of steel have been used in the entire construction of the bridge.

Also Read: Finally After 5 Years, Trial Begins For Gauri Lankesh's Murder

