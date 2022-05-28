India's Mega Projects: Country Longest Steel Bridge To Open For Public In Bihar in June

A fully operational and running Mahatma Gandhi Setu would make ends meet for Bihar starting June 7 after the eastern flank is inaugurated. The 39-year-old structure over River Ganga is set to become India's longest steel bridge with a length of 5.6 km. MG Setu is the country's first balanced cantilever bridge which has been dismantled and rebuilt into a simply supported structure. While the state has retained the existing concrete structure, the superstructure has been replaced with a steel deck. The rehabilitation of the bridge began in 2017, and the western flank was inaugurated in 2020.

Traffic Can Pass In 15-20 Minutes

Afcons project manager SK Misra reminisced the journey and said that the waiting period due to traffic was three to four hours earlier. Now, with the construction of the renovated bridge, the traffic would be able to pass within 15-20 minutes, News18 reported. Further, he added, "Almost a lakh of passenger vehicles use this bridge every day. The link is vital to the state's socio-economic development because it connects the north and south Bihar".

Over 66,000 Tonnes Of Steel Used

The project manager said that the construction for the eastern flank was completed only in 18 months and several factors helped them speed up the structure. While constructing the upstream or the western side, the team learned and applied them. The biggest concern during the construction was the moving traffic on the adjacent bridge.

"At the top of it, we had to handle a huge volume of dismantling works with environment-friendly disposal of waste material. We had to make sure that no debris from bridge demolition settled into the river," Misra said. Over 66,000 tonnes of steel have been used in the entire construction of the bridge.

