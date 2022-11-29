Mahatma Gandhi's Bust To Be Unveiled at UN Headquarters During India's Presidency of Security Council

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi — the first sculpture of the world leader to be placed at the United Nations headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New York — will be unveiled as a present from India to the UN during the Indian Presidency of Security Council in December.

The bust was created by renowned Indian sculptor Ram Sutar, a Padma Shree awardee who made the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. It will be unveiled on December 14 during the trip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UN to represent the month-long Council Presidency of India.

Among Notable Works Of Art

The bust of Gandhi, which was given as a present by India, will be the first sculpture of Gandhi to be shown at the United Nations building, which proudly displays gifts and artefacts from all around the world. In an exclusive interview with PTI, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said that the bust would be placed in the expansive North Lawns of the UN headquarters, The Hindu reported.

At the United Nations headquarters, notable works of art include a piece of the Berlin Wall donated by Germany, the Soviet sculpture 'Let us Beat Swords into Ploughshares', a life-size bronze statue of Nelson Mandela given by South Africa, and the tapestry named 'Guernica' after the painting Guernica by Pablo Picasso.

A black-stone statue of the Sun God from the 11th century is the only other item from India on exhibit inside the UN's main building. The then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, donated the monument to the UN as a gift on July 26, 1982. It is a statue from the late Pala era and is currently on exhibit at the Conference Building. At that time, United Nations Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar accepted the artwork on behalf of the organisation.

Security Council Presidency Of India

Underscoring the significance of the occasion, Kamboj said Mahatma Gandhi left a legacy of nonviolence and peace behind him. Next month, India will officially establish the 'Group of Friends on Peacekeepers' during Jaishankar's 'action-packed' visit to the UN.

During the Council Presidency of India in August 2021, the Council unanimously adopted a resolution on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers and a call for member states hosting peacekeeping operations to bring to justice those responsible for killing and committing violent crimes acts against the Blue Helmets. India had emphasised peacekeeping as one of the priority areas during that time. The Group of Friends will advance the conversation, Kamboj expressed.

Along with other significant troop-contributing nations, India will co-chair the group and continue highlighting the need for justice for crimes committed against peacekeepers.

The year 2023 has been designated the 'International Year of Millets' Government of India put forward the proposal endorsed by Members of FAO Governing Bodies and by the 75th Session of the UN. General Assembly. India will highlight millets during his visit.

Also Read: No, India Hasn't Taken Over Presidency Of The UNSC For First Time