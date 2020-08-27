Maharashtra PWD Minister To Look After Two Boys Who Lost Kin In Raigad Building Collapse

Trending

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde said that a foundation run by his family will take care of the entire education of the two boys.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   27 Aug 2020 11:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-27T17:12:48+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Credits: NDTV

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he would take care of the two four-year-old children, who lost their family members in the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

One of the boys identified as Mohammad Bangi was reduced by the team after 18 hours of being stuck under the rubble when the five-storey building collapsed. He lost his mother and siblings to the unfortunate incident. He is yet to be told that his mother Naushin (32) and sisters Aisha (6) and Rukaiya (2) have passed away.

Shinde said that a foundation run by his family will take care of the entire education of the two boys. The five-story building in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on August 24 at 6:50 PM. The ground-plus-four floor structure had nearly 40 families residing in it.

The incident claimed 16 lives and left more than 78 people injured. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar earlier announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased, along with financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 to be provided to the injured.

