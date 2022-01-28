All section
Credits: Twitter (Sameet Thakkar) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: Owing To Hefty Ambulance Cost, Tribal Man Carries Son's Body On Two-Wheeler

Maharashtra,  28 Jan 2022 12:56 PM GMT

The private ambulance operators and a few generic ones are charging a hefty amount for ferrying the bodies of the patients and victims. The poor can't even dream of utilising one for a reasonable price, which was recently seen in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Body Carried In Two-Wheeler

A resident of a remote village in the district was seen carrying his six-year-old son's body on a two-wheeler after he could not afford an ambulance. The incident took place on the eve of Republic Day.

His video has been widely circulated on social media, with netizens and opposition calling out the state government's incompetency in bringing ambulance service within reach of the needy.


No Free Ambulance Service

According to the NDTV report, the minor was admitted to a hospital at Trimbakeshwar on Monday, January 24, after he caught a high fever.

However, the doctors referred the patient to a government hospital, after following which, the family took him to the Mokhada government hospital. Due to the unavailability of treatment, he was then shifted to Jawhar rural hospital.

While he was under treatment, the boy's condition deteriorated, and he passed away during the medicaments on January 25.

The father tried to arrange an ambulance from the hospital as their home was 40 kms away, but he could not manage to get one, as he had no money. Forced by circumstances, he tied the son's dead body to his motorbike and rode late at night, along with other family members.

Drivers Denied To Ferry Body

The incident was brought to the attention of District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi. The officer said that ambulances were not generally used to ferry dead bodies.

In this case, drivers had denied ferrying the child because of their earlier bitter experiences with the villagers. The drivers said that residents had beaten them for some reason in the past.

Suryawanshi also informed that the drivers once agreed to drive but demanded a hefty amount, which the family could not afford. The health department is looking into the matter.

