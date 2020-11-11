Maharashtra: Man Arrested Thrice In Three Weeks For 'Objectionable Posts' Against Uddhav, Son

Mumbai's BKC Cyber Police on Tuesday arrested Sameet Thakkar for allegedly putting offensive posts against the state government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery and his son Aaditya Thackery.

Advocate Dharam Mishra, an associate to Shiv Sena's legal cell, had lodged two FIRs in Mumbai against Thakkar, alleging that Thakkar has been uploading content that was not only derogatory but also spoiled the atmosphere of the country, and was used to defame people.

In June, Thakkar in his tweet had compared Uddhav to 'modern-day Aurangzeb' for permitting to celebrate Eid. The complaint was registered with the VP road police station in July.

He had also allegedly coined the term 'baby penguin' for Aaditya and had 'abusive communal exchanges' with members of the minority community on Twitter, The Indian Express reported.

In another tweet, Thakkar alleged Uddhav and his son of being involved in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "By sending emissary Uddhav has confirmed one thing that somewhere his son and state minister @AUThackeray is involved in Sushant Singh Rajput case as well as Disha Salyan case," the tweet read.

Currently, Thakkar is facing three FIRs, lodged by Nagpur police, V P Road police and BKC cyber police in Mumbai, in connection with his social media posts.

This is his third arrest in three weeks. Nagpur Police had arrested Thakkar on October 25. After staying in police custody for nine days, the court later granted his custody to the V P Road Police. On Monday, Thakkar was granted bail. One of the conditions behind his bail was that he would not operate his Twitter account until further orders. The BKC cyber branch has approached the court to seek his custody.

Sameer Thakkar has over 60K followers on the social media platform.

