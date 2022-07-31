All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
If Gujaratis & Rajasthanis Leave Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Remark On Mumbai Triggers Row

Image Credit: Twitter/ Uddhav Thackeray, Shubham

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'If Gujaratis & Rajasthanis Leave Mumbai': Maharashtra Governor Remark On Mumbai Triggers Row

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  31 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari landed in heated controversy after he commented on Gujaratis and Rajasthanis in Mumbai. The opposition led by Uddhav Thackeray slammed his remark and termed it 'Insulting'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, landed in heated controversy after he commented on Mumbai. In his speech, he mentioned that if Gujarati and Rajasthani communities left Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, no money would be left, and the city would cease as a financial capital of India.

The statement from the Governor came when he was attending the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, Mumbai. A statement was also released by the Raj Bhavan, which added that contribution of Rajasthani and Gujarati Communities living in Maharashtra had made the city of Mumbai a financial capital.

He mentioned that Marwari and Gujarati community members live in different parts of India and countries like Mauritius and Nepal.

"Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals," NDTV quoted the Governor speaking at an event.

Insult Of Marathi Community?

The comments of Koshiyari triggered heated controversy in Maharashtra, where opposition slammed him for his 'Insulting' remark.

Former CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that the Governor had crossed all the limits. His efforts can be seen in dividing the communities. He should apologise to all the Marathis working hard to make Maharashtra a progressive state, he added.

Soon after facing backlash, the Governor issued a statement clarifying his comments during an event. He said, "Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra, and it is also the country's financial capital. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi people as a Governor. In the statement I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday, I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi man. I spoke only on the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to business."

The CM of the state, Eknath Shinde, distancing himself from the controversy, said, "It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should ensure that his actions do not insult others. The Marathi community's hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai."

The comments of the Governor invited many comments from people which criticised his thinking and termed it as 'Insulting' and 'Discriminatory.'

Also Read: Ace Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets Another Record, Wins First Yellow Medal At CWG 2022

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Maharashtra Governor 
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari 
Gujarati and Rajasthani in Mumbai 
Uddhav Thackeray 

Must Reads

Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents
AP: Monkeypox Symptoms Detected In 8-Yr-Old Boy In Guntur, First Patient Discharged After Testing
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False
Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent
Similar Posts
Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents
Trending

Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide...

The Logical Indian Crew
Students In Uniforms Not Allowed At Public Places During Schools Hours, Directs UPs Child Rights Body
Trending

Students In Uniforms Not Allowed At Public Places During Schools Hours, Directs UP's Child Rights...

The Logical Indian Crew
MiG-21 Crash: Indian Air Force To Ground One Squadron By September, Entire Fleet By 2025
Trending

MiG-21 Crash: Indian Air Force To Ground One Squadron By September, Entire Fleet By 2025

The Logical Indian Crew
Raghuram Rajan Lauds RBI, Says India Doesnt Have Economic Problems Like Sri Lanka & Pakistan
Trending

Raghuram Rajan Lauds RBI, Says India Doesn't Have Economic Problems Like Sri Lanka & Pakistan

The Logical Indian Crew
Clogged State Of Indian Judiciary! Nearly 5 Crores Cases Pending Across Courts In India: Centre To Lok Sabha
Trending

Clogged State Of Indian Judiciary! Nearly 5 Crores Cases Pending Across Courts In India: Centre To...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X