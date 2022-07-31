'If Gujaratis & Rajasthanis Leave Mumbai': Maharashtra Governor Remark On Mumbai Triggers Row

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, landed in heated controversy after he commented on Mumbai. In his speech, he mentioned that if Gujarati and Rajasthani communities left Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, no money would be left, and the city would cease as a financial capital of India.



The statement from the Governor came when he was attending the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, Mumbai. A statement was also released by the Raj Bhavan, which added that contribution of Rajasthani and Gujarati Communities living in Maharashtra had made the city of Mumbai a financial capital.

He mentioned that Marwari and Gujarati community members live in different parts of India and countries like Mauritius and Nepal.

"Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals," NDTV quoted the Governor speaking at an event.

Insult Of Marathi Community?

The comments of Koshiyari triggered heated controversy in Maharashtra, where opposition slammed him for his 'Insulting' remark.

Former CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that the Governor had crossed all the limits. His efforts can be seen in dividing the communities. He should apologise to all the Marathis working hard to make Maharashtra a progressive state, he added.

Soon after facing backlash, the Governor issued a statement clarifying his comments during an event. He said, "Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra, and it is also the country's financial capital. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi people as a Governor. In the statement I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday, I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi man. I spoke only on the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to business."

The CM of the state, Eknath Shinde, distancing himself from the controversy, said, "It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should ensure that his actions do not insult others. The Marathi community's hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai."

The comments of the Governor invited many comments from people which criticised his thinking and termed it as 'Insulting' and 'Discriminatory.'

