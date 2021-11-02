All section
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Credits: Pxfuel, Facebook (Anil Deshmukh) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  2 Nov 2021 5:30 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Deshmukh claimed the allegations levelled against him were false, and the people involved in it held no credibility, honour, and pride. He said he was a victim of a 'witch-hunt campaign' launched by individuals who have been involved in several rackets of extortion, frauds, and murders.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister and MLA Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested from his Mumbai office after being questioned for 12 hours by the ED.

The NCP leader had resigned from his post earlier this year for allegedly having illegal sources of income and other bribery allegations. Deshmukh had appealed for relief from summons by the probe agency at the Bombay High Court, but it was dismissed on Friday, October 29.

In a video message he tweeted on Monday, November 1, Deshmukh claimed the allegations levelled against him were false, and the people involved in it held no credibility, honour, and pride.

He had also posted an official statement, reiterating that he was a victim of a 'witch-hunt campaign launched by individuals who have been involved in several rackets of extortion, frauds, and murders.

When the allegations of money laundering came to light, several politicians called out Deshmukh and demanded his resignation.

Accusations Against Deshmukh

Former Mumbai police officer Parama Bir Singh had alleged the former minister of corruption and extortion.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh accused the 71-year-old of using the police to extort up to ₹ 100 crores monthly and interfering in their official matter, NDTV reported. He had written several letters to the Chief Minister Office.

The former police officer was also accused of extortion besides other charges. He was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner for his mishandling of the Mukesh Ambani threat scare case. At the time, Deshmukh had said that there were 'unforgivable' lapses in the probe under Singh.

Ex-Cop Missing

According to the reports, Param Bir Singh is missing, and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

Deshmukh, in his statement, also questioned Singh's absence. "Where is Param Bir Singh, who made allegations against me? Today the officers of Param Bir Singh's department and several businessmen have filed their complaints against him," the media quoted him as saying.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Maharashtra 
Former Home Minister 
Anil Deshmukh 
Money Laundering Case 
param bir singh 
extortion 

