Maharashtra Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Arrested In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister and MLA Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested from his Mumbai office after being questioned for 12 hours by the ED.

The NCP leader had resigned from his post earlier this year for allegedly having illegal sources of income and other bribery allegations. Deshmukh had appealed for relief from summons by the probe agency at the Bombay High Court, but it was dismissed on Friday, October 29.

In a video message he tweeted on Monday, November 1, Deshmukh claimed the allegations levelled against him were false, and the people involved in it held no credibility, honour, and pride.

He had also posted an official statement, reiterating that he was a victim of a 'witch-hunt campaign launched by individuals who have been involved in several rackets of extortion, frauds, and murders.



When the allegations of money laundering came to light, several politicians called out Deshmukh and demanded his resignation.



Accusations Against Deshmukh

Former Mumbai police officer Parama Bir Singh had alleged the former minister of corruption and extortion.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh accused the 71-year-old of using the police to extort up to ₹ 100 crores monthly and interfering in their official matter, NDTV reported. He had written several letters to the Chief Minister Office.

The former police officer was also accused of extortion besides other charges. He was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner for his mishandling of the Mukesh Ambani threat scare case. At the time, Deshmukh had said that there were 'unforgivable' lapses in the probe under Singh.

Ex-Cop Missing

According to the reports, Param Bir Singh is missing, and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

Deshmukh, in his statement, also questioned Singh's absence. "Where is Param Bir Singh, who made allegations against me? Today the officers of Param Bir Singh's department and several businessmen have filed their complaints against him," the media quoted him as saying.

