Maharashtra Cop Arrested For Forging Documents, Service Record Books For President's Medal

A single insect can spoil a bushel of grain, and a single crook can destroy the credibility of the awards. Several deserving people receive accolades for their services to the nation and on merit without any lobbying. But a single award given to a fraudster affects the credibility of the honours and awards and makes the deserving winners seem smaller. And this is what exactly happened in Maharashtra.

The police arrested a 48-year-old policeman from Pune for forging his service records and other related documents to receive the prestigious President's Police Medal.

Aids Arrested

On Friday, March 11, the Wanwadi police confirmed the identity of the accused as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap. Besides, the team also apprehended three people, including two clerks in the office of the Zone V DCP, for aiding the accused. They have been identified as Ravindra Dhondiba Bandal and Nitesh Arvind Aynoor, The Indian Express reported.

Jagtap served as a havaldar and was attached to the special branch of Pune city police, along with four others. They all have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery and cheating.

Santosh Bhosale, a senior clerk at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, has lodged an FIR against Jagtap at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday, March 10. The accused has been remanded in police custody till March 17.

Burnt Orginal Service Book Copies

Police said the alleged crime occurred between July 26, 2017, and January 29 2020. The accused and the clerks destroyed the original service book records that had mentioned the punishments and penalties and replaced them with a forged document.

The medal is for meritorious services, and the person applying for it has to submit an affidavit that no punishment or inquiries were pending against them for dereliction of duty.

Previous Penalties

This is not the first time Jagtap has come to the limelight. In 2018, the accused's two increments were withheld for dereliction in the duty. The penalty details were mentioned in the service record book the accused destroyed.

