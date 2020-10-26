Trending

'GST System Failed, PM Should Revert To Old Tax Regime': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has not been refunded its Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues of Rs 38,000 crore which has created a massive financial crisis for the state amid the COVID pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Oct 2020 7:18 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
The Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President, Uddhav Thackeray, on October 25 said that if the system of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has failed, then the Centre should honestly admit it and revert to the old system of taxation in the country.

Addressing the party's annual virtual Dassehra Rally, the Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has not been refunded its GST dues of ₹38,000 crores which has created a massive financial crisis for the state amid the COVID pandemic.

"From all this, it appears that the GST system is proving a hoax and If it is not working, the Prime Minister should honestly admit it and bring back the old system of taxation," Thackeray said, lashing out at the central government.

Thackeray also urged Chief Ministers of states to join and meet the PM to discuss and find a solution.

"On one hand you don't give us our legitimate GST dues and on the other, you promise free vaccines to people of Bihar. Where will the money come from? And what about the rest of India and why this discrimination? Is the rest of the country a Pakistan," Thackeray said.

Addressing the rally, Thackeray challenged the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and also asked it to first protect its government at the Centre.

"Instead of the 'no alternative' factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you," Thackeray said.

