Maharashtra: 11-Yr-Old Boys Die After Drowning In Pit Dug For Pipeline Repair Work

Credits: ANI, Hindustan Times 

Maharashtra,  28 Oct 2021 3:51 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

The families have termed it a case of dereliction of duty on the local administration's part. The concerned contractor should have covered the pit for the safety of the residents but instead kept it open, they added.

Mumbai reported an unfortunate incident where two boys, aged 11-years, drowned in a pit filled with water dug up for pipeline repair work. The boys, both students of Class 5, belonged to the same residence.

The incident was reported from Antop Hill locality in the CGS Colony area on Monday evening, October 25. According to the NDTV report, water pipeline repair work was ongoing in the area.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

It is not clear whether the duo jumped or fell accidentally into the pit. The family said they were unaware of how the kids reached the spot.

"We were at home when some people came searching for our kids. They showed us pictures of our kids, and we identified them. They then informed us about the drowning incident," the media quoted a family member.

The families have termed it a case of dereliction of duty on the local administration's part. The concerned contractor should have covered the pit for the safety of the residents but instead kept it open, they added.

The department recovered the body and sent it to the civic hospital for autopsy. The incident created outrage among locals, demanding action against the officials behind the negligence in the pipeline work, if any.

