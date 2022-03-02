All section
Caste discrimination
Maha Shivratri: Ujjain Lights 11.71 Lakh Oil Lamps In 10 Minutes, Sets New Guinness Record

Image Credits: Twitter/ Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maha Shivratri: Ujjain Lights 11.71 Lakh Oil Lamps In 10 Minutes, Sets New Guinness Record

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  2 March 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

A five-member delegation of Guinness Book of World Records witnessed the mammoth effort and offered the record certificate to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The temple town of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has set a new Guinness world record of 'largest display of oil lamps' by lighting over 11.71 lakh diyas in 10 minutes as part of the Mahashivratri celebrations on March 1. With this, Ujjain broke the record set in Ayodhya last year.

The city, also known as the 'Land of Mahakal' is home to Mahakaleshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlingas associated with Lord Shiva.

As per the officials, the culture department of Madhya Pradesh hosted a grand event called 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam' in Ujjain, which the city administration executed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

You have not only created a record by lighting 11,71,878 lamps, but also written the history of this holy occasion in golden letters, Chouhan tweeted along with a picture accepting the certificate from Guinness World Records officials.

A five-member delegation of Guinness Book of World Records witnessed the mammoth effort and offered the record certificate to CM Chouhan. Five drone cameras were also deployed at the site, News18 reported.

Breaks Ayodhya's Record

District collector Ashish Singh said Ujjain broke the record of 9.41 lakh lamps set along the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya in November 2021. Over 11.71 lakh earthen lamps were lit simultaneously at Datt Akhara, Guru Nanak Ghat, Narsingh Ghat, Ramghat and Sunhari Ghat.

Eco-Friendly Event

The officials claimed that more than 17,000 volunteers participated in the event. The city administration took special care to ensure that the event was eco-friendly and achieved the 'zero waste' goal, The Economic Times reported.

The eco-friendly steps taken by the administration included the use of volunteer identity cards made from recycled paper, the use of paper matchboxes for lighting the lamps and candles, and biodegradable cutlery and plates for food and drink.

The earthen lamps will later be reused to make idols, pots, kulhads (earthen teacups), among other stuff. Oil bottles too, will be recycled.

Also Read: Communal Harmony! Karnataka's Hassan Dargah Offers Free Food, Accommodation For Hindu Devotees On Shivaratri

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Shivratri 
Oil lamp record 
Guinness Record 
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

X
X