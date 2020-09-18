Maha Cop Who Helped Wadhawans Escape Mumbai Amid Lockdown Appointed Pune Police Chief

A cop in Maharashtra who allegedly helped billionaire duo Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan flee Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown has now been appointed the police chief of Pune.

Amitabh Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS (Indian Police Service) officer was serving as the Principal Secretary, Home Department, Maharashtra, when the Wadhawans - promoters of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) escaped to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai in April, days after the country went into lockdown to fight the deadly coronavirus.

His new appointment has raised eyebrows over the shuffle of police officers in Maharashtra. At least 50 top cops have been shifted since July.



Amitabh Gupta was sent on mandatory leave after his facilitation letter surfaced. The officer wrote that the group was well-known to him as they are his family friends and travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a family emergency."

The officer resumed his duty in May after he received a clearance from an inquiry panel headed by senior IAS officer Manoj Saunik. Amitabh Gupta will now take over as Pune Police Commissioner from K Venkatesham, who has been transferred as Additional Director General of Special Operations.

The brothers, along with their families, cooks and helpers, drove 180 km from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar in two Range Rovers and three Fortuners.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are currently lodged in jail. They were taken into custody in Mahabaleshwar soon after the information about their travel surfaced. The duo are under investigation for fraud and money-laundering charges.

