Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Bans Use Of Mobile Phones Across Temples To Maintain 'Sanctity, Purity'

Tamil Nadu,  4 Dec 2022 9:50 AM GMT

The petitioner claimed that using a camera to record or take pictures of the religious ceremonies in the temple is a nuisance, and holy places and shrines require free and peaceful visits.

In order to "protect the purity and sanctity" of temples, the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to enact a ban on mobile phone usage in all temples throughout the state.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department of the state government received the directive from Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad of the Madurai High Court bench on Friday while it was hearing a case of public interest (PIL).

The petitioner, M. Seetharaman, requested a directive to the appropriate authorities to take decisive action to forbid the ownership and use of Android cellphones inside the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple's grounds at Tiruchendur in the Tuticorin district.

'Taking Pictures Against Agama Rules'

The petitioner claimed, among other things, that using a camera to record or take pictures of the Deeparathanai, poojas, and other ceremonies is a nuisance because the abovementioned temple is an ancient shrine and requires free and peaceful visits. All of the worshippers, at present, have cell phones, and they take pictures and movies anywhere on the temple grounds without following any etiquette, the petition had claimed.

It added that taking pictures of the priceless idols is not only against the Agama Rules (according to the temple's ceremonies), but also jeopardises the safety of the temple and its treasures. The petitioner further raised concern over the usage of pictures of female devotees taken without their permission.

Authorities from the temple informed the court that measures had been taken to impose restrictions on the use of cell phones by priests, devotees, and the general public, by appointing groups to oversee the usage of cell phones. Moreover, temples had also set up security counters for devotees and visitors to deposit their cell phones.

The court's order read: "This court orders the respondent authorities to carry out the aforementioned conditions in letter and spirit, as well as ordering the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) District to comply with the request. The aforementioned report reveals that the second respondent (Executive Officer/Joint Commissioner) has already taken all effective measures for a ban on mobile phones, a decent dress code, etc. inside the premises of the subject temple, reports Hindustan Times.

Right To Freedom May Be Constrained: HC

Temples, according to the judges, are wonderful institutions that have historically played a significant role in everyone's life. The court stated that temples serve as a place of worship and are crucial to people's sociocultural and economic existence. "It is a continuing tradition that still draws millions of followers who come to the temple to partake in the divinity and spirituality it offers. As a result of the procedures and structures that underpin this experience, a temple develops its own management requirements", explained the bench.

There is no question that everyone has the right, under Article 25 of the Constitution, to freely profess, exercise, and propagate their religion; yet, this freedom to act and practise may be constrained inside the temple's grounds.

The court stated that in addition to any rules established by the trustee or other authority, as the case may be, "the Rules under the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorization Act, 1947 also prescribe specific standards of conduct for the preservation of order and decorum in the temple."

Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala; the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai; and the Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh have all effectively imposed a mobile phone ban, the court said. Each of these temples has a unique security counter where visitors can leave their cell phones before entering the building, according to the statement.

Also Read: Christians Now A Minority In UK & Wales: Has Irreligion Become The Norm For Countries To Prosper?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
