Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh To Enact Law Seizing Assets Of Gangsters, Distribute Among Poor

Credits: Twitter (Narottam Mishra), Indian National Association 

Trending
Madhya Pradesh,  11 Sep 2021 10:11 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the law would help eliminate the mining, liquor, land mafias, and other anti-social elements present in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government will be taking stringent measures against organised crimes and gangsters, which will reportedly be more rigid than Uttar Pradesh's law.

The home ministry and the law department are finalising the draft of the bill according to which the assets of the gangsters seized by the authorities would be distributed among the poor, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday, September 10.

The bill is reported to be introduced in the Winter session of the state assembly, Hindustan Times reported.

Special Courts To Handle Such Cases

The assets would be inclusive of money and properties. Mishra added that the law would help eliminate the mining, liquor, land mafias, and other anti-social elements present in the state.

The minister said the state would set up special courts for disposing of such cases within a short period. Besides, there will be a special provision of providing safety to witnesses. Those who will be involved directly or indirectly with the accused would be punished under the law.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier hinted at the government's plan about bringing in a law to deal with the accused.

According to the report, the government has successfully razed over 500 houses and illegal structures of criminals in the state. However, the opposition parties have accused the ruling government of patronising the criminals.

Also Read: Chipko Rerun In Bengaluru As Students Protest Against Civic Body's Decision To Axe Trees On Campus

