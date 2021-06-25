Madhya Pradesh Reports 7 Delta-Plus COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Madhya Pradesh has recorded seven cases of the mutated Delta-Plus variant, and two other patients succumbed to the infection. Doctors confirmed the patients had not received any vaccination.

Last week, the state had reported the country's first case of Delta Plus variant, of a 65-year-old woman from Bhopal, who had recovered from COVID-19.

Later, four more cases were recorded, of which three patients have recovered, including the 65-year-old woman. All of them have received single or double doses of vaccination and were under home isolation. Two more have recovered, but they have not been vaccinated. The other two patients died of complications.

All seven had tested COVID-positive last month. But genome sequencing of their samples at the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the Delta Plus variant in June, NDTV reported.

The seven cases were reported from Bhopal, Ujjain, Raisen, and Ashok Nagar districts.

Cases Recorded From Two More States

Besides, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra also reported the AY.1 or Delta Plus variant, the mutation of the Delta variant that drove the second wave of the virus in India. Jammu and Kashmir also reported one case of Delta-Plus.

Last week, Maharashtra reported 21 cases of the Delta plus variant. Of these, nine were from Jalgaon, seven from Mumbai, and one each from Sindhudurg, Thane, and Palgarh districts.

At the same time, Kerala detected the presence of the variant in samples collected from Palakkad (two) and Pathanamthitta (one) districts. The authorities have taken stringent measures in these areas to prevent its further spread.

Fewer Studies on New Variant

According to the report, the Delta variant has already been confirmed as a highly infectious strain, but there aren't many studies on the new mutation (Delta-Plus) and how fatal it is.

However, the Health Ministry has termed it as a 'variant of concern'. The Centre also directed the state to enforce stringent restrictions.

Apart from India, cases of the new variant have been reported from eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia, and China.

