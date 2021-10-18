All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MP Government To Host Ramayana Quiz, Winners Will Travel To Ayodhya
Image Credits: Wikipedia, Twitter
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

MP Government To Host 'Ramayana' Quiz, Winners Will Travel To Ayodhya

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Madhya Pradesh,  18 Oct 2021 12:00 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The state's Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister, Usha Thakur, announced about the competition during another quiz based on the instances written in the 'Ramcharitmanas' in Mhow recently.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Madhya Pradesh government took the decision to organise a quiz competition based on the religious epic 'Ramayana.' The state's Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister, Usha Thakur, made the announcement recently at the Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow at a similar contest based on the instances in the 'Ramcharitmanas.' This event was held on Sunday, October 17.

An official statement was released that was reported by several media outlets. The winners will be given the opportunity to travel to Ayodhya to see the under-construction and much-anticipated Ram Temple.

The Ramayana Quiz

The competition will be held on the same lines as the one Thakur attended yesterday. As reported by NDTV, around eight people will be selected after the quiz from each district in the state, which will also include four students. "The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to travel to Ayodhya," said the Culture Minister. However, the quiz's date is not yet decided for the quiz.

At the same event, she also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Shabri's pictures, a woman who was a devout devotee of Lord Ram. It was also attended by several notable local personalities, including a scholar named Mandakini Ramkinkar, known for her work and discourse on the mythological epic.

'Ramcharitmanas' In Colleges

Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Minister, Mohan Yadav, stated that 'Ramcharitmanas' will be offered as an elective subject for first-year students in state graduation colleges in the Philosophy subject in the Arts stream.

Along with this, the state government has also reserved a stipulated amount of money to prepare reports for a project called 'Ram Van Gaman Path.' The earmarked amount is ₹1 crore. The project aims to retrace the route taken by Lord Ram when he was on exile and the state's Spirituality Department will collaborate with MP Road Department Corporation on this. This route will have a road constructed from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak, going through the districts such as Satna, Panna, Jabalpur, Amanganj, Katni, Mandla, Dindori and Shahdol.

Also Read: Green Path: Ayodhya To Soon Become Solar City, Project Report In Pipeline


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Ayodhya 
Ayodhya Ram Mandir 
Madhya Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X