MP Government To Host 'Ramayana' Quiz, Winners Will Travel To Ayodhya

The Madhya Pradesh government took the decision to organise a quiz competition based on the religious epic 'Ramayana.' The state's Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister, Usha Thakur, made the announcement recently at the Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science in Mhow at a similar contest based on the instances in the 'Ramcharitmanas.' This event was held on Sunday, October 17.

An official statement was released that was reported by several media outlets. The winners will be given the opportunity to travel to Ayodhya to see the under-construction and much-anticipated Ram Temple.

The Ramayana Quiz

The competition will be held on the same lines as the one Thakur attended yesterday. As reported by NDTV, around eight people will be selected after the quiz from each district in the state, which will also include four students. "The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to travel to Ayodhya," said the Culture Minister. However, the quiz's date is not yet decided for the quiz.

At the same event, she also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Shabri's pictures, a woman who was a devout devotee of Lord Ram. It was also attended by several notable local personalities, including a scholar named Mandakini Ramkinkar, known for her work and discourse on the mythological epic.

'Ramcharitmanas' In Colleges

Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Minister, Mohan Yadav, stated that 'Ramcharitmanas' will be offered as an elective subject for first-year students in state graduation colleges in the Philosophy subject in the Arts stream.

Along with this, the state government has also reserved a stipulated amount of money to prepare reports for a project called 'Ram Van Gaman Path.' The earmarked amount is ₹1 crore. The project aims to retrace the route taken by Lord Ram when he was on exile and the state's Spirituality Department will collaborate with MP Road Department Corporation on this. This route will have a road constructed from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak, going through the districts such as Satna, Panna, Jabalpur, Amanganj, Katni, Mandla, Dindori and Shahdol.

