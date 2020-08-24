Trending

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Posting Morphed Images Of PM Modi On Social Media

The complaint was lodged against the accused by Sartaj Alam on July 12, saying that he not only uploaded morphed images but posted lewd comments on Facebook.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   24 Aug 2020 10:32 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Posting Morphed Images Of PM Modi On Social Media

Credits: StaticIndia, NDTV

A man has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly posting morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and obscene comments on social media platforms.

Gohalpur police station's inspector Ravindra Goutam on Sunday informed the media the man identified as Parvez Alam, 28, has been booked under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

He has also been booked under the Information Technology Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The complaint was lodged against the accused by Sartaj Alam on July 12, saying that he not only uploaded morphed images but posted lewd comments on Facebook. Parvez was arrested on Friday evening.

He will now be produced before a local court which sent him in judicial custody.

Also Read: "I Feel Like Punching You In Your Mouth": Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Threatens Journalist

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian