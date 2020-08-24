Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Posting Morphed Images Of PM Modi On Social Media

A man has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly posting morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and obscene comments on social media platforms.

Gohalpur police station's inspector Ravindra Goutam on Sunday informed the media the man identified as Parvez Alam, 28, has been booked under Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

He has also been booked under the Information Technology Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The complaint was lodged against the accused by Sartaj Alam on July 12, saying that he not only uploaded morphed images but posted lewd comments on Facebook. Parvez was arrested on Friday evening.

He will now be produced before a local court which sent him in judicial custody.

