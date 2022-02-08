Ancient Cultural Heritage: Villagers In Madhya Pradesh's Jhiri Communicate Only In Sanskrit

Sanskrit is one of the official languages of India, yet it is spoken the least. However, a village in Madhya Pradesh keeps the tradition alive. In Jhiri village, 45 km from Rajgarh District headquarters, people converse in Sanskrit and live a Vedic life. Seeing people sitting outside their homes in traditional attires, chanting hymns, and engaging in conversations in the ancient language is a routine in the village. People in the village start their days by greeting one another with 'Namo Namah' instead of good morning. Interestingly, the verses on the walls of houses are also written in Sanskrit.

Keeping Alive The Legacy Of Sanskrit Language

The villagers have been keeping the tradition of the ancient language alive for centuries and hope to save the language similarly. While on the one hand, the names of the houses all are written in Sanskrit, the elders in the village call the children to temples or chaupals to learn the language, News18 reported. The journey started when a social worker named Vimala Tiwari started teaching Sanskrit in school in 2002. Gradually, villagers developed an interest in the language and today; everyone converses in the language fluently. With more than 1,000 villagers, farmers and labourers can also be seen speaking in Sanskrit.

The villagers mentioned that the language sounds well to them. Moreover, when daughters from the village are married off, they teach the language in other villages as well. Women also sing songs in Sanskrit during marriages and other festivals. Similarly, another village named Mattur in Karnataka's Shimoga district fluently converses in the ancient language. The village people say that it is an attempt to preserve the ancient language in the modern world.

