Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Girls Stripped, Paraded To Please Rain God In Drought-Hit Village

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Girls Stripped, Paraded To Please Rain God In Drought-Hit Village

Madhya Pradesh,  7 Sep 2021 6:25 AM GMT

Locals of the area stripped the minors and made them walk around the area with wooden shafts on their shoulders which had a frog tied to them. The villagers said the local practice would help overcome the drought in the area and bring rainfall.

A village in Madhya Pradesh reported a despicable incident when six girls, aged around five years, were stripped and paraded naked as a part of a ritual to summon rainfall. The paddy crops in the village situated in Damoh district had been dying, and the villagers said the local practice would help overcome the adverse situation.

Paraded With Wooden Shaft On Their Shoulders

The incident was reported on Sunday, September 5, from the Baniya village in the Bundelkhand region of Damoh district. The village comes under the Jabera police station area. The locals stripped the minors and made them walk around the area with wooden shafts on their shoulders which had a frog tied to them.

They were accompanied by a few women, who were chanting and singing devotional songs (bhajans) praising the God of Rain, The Indian Express reported.

According to the ritual, the women then collect raw food grain from locals during the procession and cook food for 'bhandara' at a local temple.

Investigation Underway

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniwar said that the girls' parents were also involved in the incident. The police are investing in the case and said they would enlighten the parents about superstitions.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Damoh district administration on the incident.

The villagers had not complained to the police. However, videos of the incident surfaced on social media. In such a case, the maximum that the department can do is make the locals aware of the evil social practices and their futility.

Teniwar said the practice was carried out with the children's consent. However, in this case, the police need to confirm whether the five minors were informed about it or forced into it.

