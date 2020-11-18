Trending

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces "Cow Cabinet" To Protect Cows In State

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the cabinet.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   18 Nov 2020 6:47 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-18T12:22:35+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces Cow Cabinet To Protect Cows In State

Image Credit: Financial Express

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, November 18, announced that the state government has decided to constitute a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the cabinet, CM Chouhan announced.

"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The CM also said that the first meeting of the Cabinet will be held on November 22 at Kamdhenu Gau Abhayaranya in Agar-Malwa district.

In 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to constitute a cow welfare ministry to replace the Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had also passed an ordinance to tackle cow slaughter in the state.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh To Introduce Law Against 'Love Jihad' Soon, 5 Years' Jail: State Home Minister

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian