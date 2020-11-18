Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces "Cow Cabinet" To Protect Cows In State

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, November 18, announced that the state government has decided to constitute a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the cabinet, CM Chouhan announced.



"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे।



पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

The CM also said that the first meeting of the Cabinet will be held on November 22 at Kamdhenu Gau Abhayaranya in Agar-Malwa district.

In 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to constitute a cow welfare ministry to replace the Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had also passed an ordinance to tackle cow slaughter in the state.

